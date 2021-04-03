Fed watchers eye Biden plans for top slot, board openings

Kia Kokalitcheva
·2 min read
Federal Reserve watchers eager to know what President Biden has planned for the agency's top job will likely have to wait until at least this summer since Jerome Powell's current term as chair does not expire until early 2022. But how Biden fills other open positions on the board will offer clues about the direction he will take.

State of play: While some say reappointing Powell is a logical choice, other reported possible picks include board member Lael Brainard or Raphael Bostic, who leads the Atlanta Fed bank.

The big picture: The administration is considering Michigan State University economist Lisa Cook to fill an open seat that’s been vacant since Janet Yellen’s resignation in 2018 from the seven-person board, as Axios’ Hans Nichols reported in February.

  • Cook is considered "dovish," meaning she’s more concerned with improving employment levels and keeping interest rates low than with inflation.

What's next: Biden will also have the opportunity to fill board member Randal Quarles’ position as vice chair of supervision when his tenure ends in October, and the president's choice could offer another clue about his bigger vision for the Fed.

  • The vice chair of supervision position, created in 2010 as part of the Dodd-Frank Act, is in charge of overseeing banking but remained unfilled until Quarles' appointment in 2017.

  • And when Richard Clarida’s terms as both a board member and vice chair expire in January 2022, more slots will be up for grabs.

  • Of course, both could be reappointed to their vice chair positions.

The bottom line: Even without making a change at the top, Biden has a chance to steer the Fed's future.

  • Fed explores climate and race

    Fed explores climate and race

Historically untouchable issues — like climate change and race — are now on the table for the Federal Reserve, as it wades further into uncharted territory. Why it matters: The about-face has implications for how one of the world's most influential economic bodies steers policy and regulates the nation's banks.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's going on: The Fed recently set up two committees to look at the impact of climate change on the economy and banks — a sign previous moves on this front are getting some traction. Between the lines: It may feel small, particularly for issues that have threatened and plagued the country for years. But it's a big deal for an institution that rarely — if ever — spoke publicly about these issues, let alone interwove them into considerations about the economy.On climate: The Fed is behind its peers around the globe where climate change is less politicized. Last year the Fed became the last to officially join a central bank climate network that's been around since 2017.Another example: The Bank of England will incorporate climate into stress tests on banks — something Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says is in the "early stages" of consideration. On race: Fed officials have implied that the national unemployment rate wouldn't be the only jobless measure they look at when measuring the health of the economy. Black unemployment — which tends to fall much more slowly — might also be a factor.I'm going to be ... pushing back against the notion that we're all fine if the aggregate [unemployment rate] is at a certain point but some of these targeted populations are still in significant distress.Raphael Bostic, the only Black leader of a Fed bank and a voting member on Fed policy, earlier this monthFlashback: In 2019, Powell started calling out the importance of keeping rates low so minority and low-income workers could reap the benefits of a booming economy. Powell has said the Fed's pandemic-era policies "absolutely" will not worsen income inequality in America.Yes, but: A study from the New York Fed this year found that easy-money policies benefited the wealthy more than lower-income people — exacerbating inequality. Of note: As the Fed gets louder on the importance of diversity, it's grappling with the overwhelming number of white male workers within its own ranks.The big question: Whether the sea change on climate and race is a blip or long-lasting."As long as the Fed is governed by reputable people, I think many of these changes are here to stay," Adele Morris, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, tells Axios.What to watch: Resistance from Republicans.The latest: Sen. Pat Toomey, the top Republican on the powerful Senate Banking Committee, warned this week of "mission creep" at the Fed's regional banks, calling out their research on topics like climate change and racial justice.

    Scandal-ridden Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he isn't resigning from Congress, but his "political brethren" in Florida "are already jockeying to take his seat," The Wall Street Journal reports. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating payments Gaetz and an indicted Florida politician, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. The investigation is also looking into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. While Gaetz told the Journal he has no plans to step down, former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) thinks he may not have any other options. "These scandals hit a certain point where there's no escape," Jolly, who is no longer a member of the GOP, told the Journal, noting that Florida's politicians are "assuming" Gaetz's career is finished. "We've clearly hit that point for Matt in politics." Former President Donald Trump may also be in that camp, at least for now. Gaetz is a fervent Trump ally, but Trump's advisers have told him to stay out of the situation, two people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. Trump has reportedly said privately that things seem "really bad" for Gaetz, but he has also reportedly at least entertained the possibility it's a smear campaign. "For something like this, a ten-foot pole is not long enough," Barry Bennett, a GOP operative who advised Trump during his 2016 campaign, told The Daily Beast. "The former president should stay as far away from this as possible." Only time will tell. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersBiden's lose-lose immigration strategyThe female price of male pleasure