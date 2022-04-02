Fed’s Williams Says Inflation Risk in U.S. Is Particularly Acute

Matthew Boesler
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Inflation risk in the U.S. is “particularly acute,” Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said, as he reaffirmed the central bank’s guidance that it would embark on a series of interest-rate increases to curb price pressures.

“Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains extraordinarily high, and risks to the inflation outlook are particularly acute,” Williams said Saturday in remarks prepared for a speech in Princeton, New Jersey. “Our monetary policy actions, combined with those of other countries, will help bring demand for labor and products in closer alignment with available supply.”

Fed officials announced on March 16 a quarter-point increase in the target range for their benchmark federal funds rate, to 0.25-0.5%, and published projections showing the median policy maker expected to lift rates to 1.9% by the end of the year and 2.8% at the end of 2023.

The consumer price index soared 7.9% in February, the most since 1982; the Fed’s 2% inflation target is based on a separate gauge, the personal consumption expenditures price index, which rose 6.4% in the 12 months through February.

“I anticipate inflation readings will begin to decline later this year, although this process will take time to fully play out,” Williams said. “For 2022 as a whole, I expect PCE inflation to be around 4%, then decline to about 2.5% in 2023, before returning close to our 2% longer-run goal in 2024.”

Investors and forecasters increasingly expect that Fed officials will elect to raise rates in half-percentage point increments at upcoming policy meetings instead of the more common quarter-point moves. The New York Fed chief didn’t mention the size of future increases in his prepared remarks.

“These actions should enable us to manage the proverbial soft landing in a way that maintains a sustained strong economy and labor market,” Williams said. “Both are well positioned to withstand tighter monetary policy.”

