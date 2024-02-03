FEDCO plans to increase manufacturing capacity

MONROE — Fluid Equipment Development Company, also known as FEDCO, has announced a multi-million-dollar investment to increase its manufacturing capacity in Monroe.

Founded in 1997, FEDCO, an international company headquartered at 800 Ternes Drive in Monroe, helps bring clean water to the world. Its water treatment technology reduces the energy required to produce clean drinking water from seawater or from brackish (saline) groundwater.

According to the organization, the investment is part of a long-term strategy to grow sustainably while keeping research, manufacturing, and commercial operations under one roof to maintain the company’s commitments to its customers, the environment, and the local community.

This investment follows rapid growth in 2023, during which time FEDCO reported record revenues and booked orders, expanded its workforce by 20%, and expanded capabilities to develop new desalination technologies. FEDCO also established a subsidiary company in Dubai to better serve its customers in the Middle East and Asia.

“Our dedication to the environment is not just about the products we create but also how we create them,” said Eli Oklejas, FEDCO’s founder and CEO in a written statement. “By keeping our operations in-house and investing in our people, we ensure that every stage of production meets the highest standards, both in quality of production and environmental responsibility. This approach reflects our commitment to the environment, our community, and to delivering quality without compromise.”

Greg Thomas, FEDCO’s vice president of operations said the company is making major investments in people through hiring and education along with technology to meet the rapidly growing global demand for water.

This year, six state-of-the-art tool machines (CNC machines) will be commissioned doubling the company’s production capacity on core products.

“Our growing talented staff will leverage the new CNC equipment to not only increase production, and productivity, reducing cost and keeping FEDCO products competitive in a global market,” Thomas said.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: FEDCO plans to increase manufacturing capacity