Federal affidavit: Santa Maria shooting victim, suspect accused of possessing gun with no serial number

Mar. 16—Two men, including a man injured in a 2021 Santa Maria shooting, are accused of possessing a handgun with an obliterated serial number after they were arrested at the San Luis Obispo County Jail parking lot in January, according to an affidavit filed in federal court earlier this month.

Patrick Barnett, 27, of Arroyo Grande and Samuel Martinez Jr., 36, of Nipomo were arrested shortly after 12:30 a.m. Jan. 5 after sheriff's deputies located a 9-millimeter Glock 19 handgun in their vehicle that appeared to have its serial number filed down and completely removed, according to a federal affidavit filed March 1 at U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

The investigation began after Barnett and another person, identified as "G.C." in the affidavit, checked themselves into Marian Regional Medical Center after sustaining gunshot wounds following an October 2021 shooting incident, according to the affidavit written by Justin Francis, a sheriff's deputy assigned to a local FBI Task Force.

After Barnett and G.C. recovered, Francis added they both declined to cooperate with the investigation.

On Nov. 21, 2021, Barnett was arrested after two sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Oceano in response to a call from Barnett's probation officer, who informed deputies that Barnett believed G.C. was trying to kill him for the October shooting and wanted to be incarcerated for his own safety, according to the affidavit

The deputies took Barnett into custody and booked him into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Investigators monitored jail telephone calls between Barnett and Martinez from Nov. 21, 2021, to Jan. 4, 2022, and observed Barnett openly talking about acquiring a gun, according to Francis in the affidavit.

"Everything is in your hands, like I've been down 45 days and I've been begging you, begging you, 'Hey, Sam, can you go get me something?'" Barnett said, according to the affidavit. "I shouldn't be saying this over the phone but honestly I really don't give a f—k, I'm just telling it to you how it is."

Martinez reportedly assured Barnett on Jan. 2 that he would provide a gun once Barnett was out of jail.

"Everything is taken care of, dude," Martinez allegedly said.

About 30 minutes after walking out of the jail, Barnett and Martinez were pulled over in their silver Cadillac for not having a license plate and arrested after the search revealed the unserialized Glock handgun, along with two loaded magazines, according to the affidavit.

In a subsequent interview, the affidavit states that Barnett said he knew nothing about the gun and stopped talking to investigators.

On March 4, federal prosecutors filed pretrial detention requests for both men for the safety of the community because a firearm was involved and to ensure their court appearances, according to documents.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Stiteler said Barnett is in federal custody awaiting a court appearance, while Martinez was released on bond.

A court appearance hasn't been scheduled for either defendant, according to records.