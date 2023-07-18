Federal agencies announce plan to crack down on robocalls and telemarketing scams

No more missed calls from Spam Risk.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and a task force made up of 101 state and federal law enforcement agencies are cracking down on robocalls and telemarketing scams. The plan is called Operation Stop Scam Calls and involves attorneys general from all 50 states and Washington D.C.

“Today, government agencies at all levels are united in fighting the scourge of illegal telemarketing. We are taking action against those who trick people into phony consent to receive these calls and those who make it easy and cheap to place these calls,” Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said at a news conference Tuesday.

The average American receives more than three spam calls a day, and the number has only increased in recent years.

“We don’t know too many people out there who enjoy getting scam calls,” Levine said. “A single unwanted call is one too many.”

According to the agency, many victims of telemarketing scams are already on the National Do-Not-Call Registry.

FTC cases against illegal robocallers and Do Not Call violators have resulted in more than $2 billion dollars in penalties for offenders. Nearly $400 million has been collected and used to refund fraud victims. However, some of the defendants are outside the country, making recouping lost money more difficult.

The Department of Justice, Federal Communications Commission, Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are among the federal law enforcement participating in the task force.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the key to the initiative working is victims continuing to come forward.

“Our collective efforts ... help us to expand our playbook, allowing us to outwit and defeat these perpetrators in their own arena,” Yost said at the press conference. “Our secret weapon is consumers — whom we urge to continue reporting illicit robocalls, so we can sever these unwanted illegal robocallers’ connection once and for all.”