Federal agency files lawsuit against LM Wind Power for racially-motivated harassment, retaliation

May 4—GRAND FORKS — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity has filed a lawsuit against LM Wind Power in Grand Forks that claims the wind turbine blade manufacturer "subjected an African American employee to a racially hostile work environment and then retaliated against him for complaining."

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday, May 4, according to a press release from the federal agency.

The lawsuit claims the employee was the target of racial hostility "from white employees and supervisors, which included racial slurs and threats of violence," the release said. It also claims others used the N-word against the employee, "described him as a 'monkey' on social media, and tagged him in online posts discussing white power."

"A white supervisor threatened to 'slap the black off' the employee, and, when challenged, said he wished to hang him from a bridge or drag him behind a truck," the release stated.

The EEOC claims LM Wind Power failed to "meaningfully discipline the harassers, and instead allowed the abusive conditions to continue," the release added, claiming the company fired the employee in retaliation for his complaints.

The alleged conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits race-related harassment and retaliation. The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process, the release said.

"No person should have to endure hateful racial slurs and threats of violence as the price of coming to work," Greg Gochanour, regional attorney for the EEOC's Chicago District office, said in the release. "Federal discrimination laws make it clear that workplace harassment is illegal, and employers are responsible for stopping it. It is imperative that complaints of harassment be taken seriously and addressed without delay."

The Herald left a voice message for LM Wind Power late Thursday afternoon.