Federal agency investigates CMS on pending Title IX case

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is investigating a pending Title IX case of sexual harassment in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district.

The investigation was opened on Nov. 7, 2022, at “elementary-secondary and post-secondary schools,” according to the DOE website.

In the past, CMS has been criticized over how the district has handled cases, in which students have reported sexual assaults.

A former Myers Park High School student sued CMS and the city for how officials handled her report of a sexual assault that happened near the campus on Nov. 3, 2015.

RELATED: Jury rules CMS will not have to pay damages in student’s sex assault lawsuit

A judge dropped the city from the lawsuit. In January, a jury agreed the woman’s Title IX rights were not violated after she reported the incident to school officials.

The former student, labeled Jane Doe in the complaint, wanted $1 million in damages because she “suffered and continues to suffer injuries, including, without limitations, emotional distress, psychological trauma, and mortification,” according to the complaint.

The court complaint also stated, “The actions and inactions of defendants to discount Ms. Doe’s abduction and subsequent rape by a fellow student were driven by endemic and discriminatory sex-based stereotypes and gender biases held by officials at MPHS.”

The jury found that CMS didn’t have to pay the damages to Doe.

Channel 9 reported in November 2021 that CMS announced new steps officials would take when handling allegations of sexual misconduct, which included increasing support of its Title IX office.

MORE RELATED STORIES:

Channel 9 has reached out to CMS for a comment but we have not heard back.

VIDEO: CMS superintendent search, Title IX improvements mark first half of school year