Federal agency offering reward for information on Myrtle Beach cold-case killing in 2021

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a monetary reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the death of a man killed in crossfire in 2021.

The ATF announced a $5,000 reward for help in solving the cold case in a news release Wednesday.

A little before midnight Jan. 2, 2021, Peter Franco was fatally shot while heading home from work in the area of 9547 N. Kings Hwy in Myrtle Beach.

Officials said the incident involved both a shooting and a car wreck along Restaurant Row. Franco was killed via crossfire from two other vehicles, according to the ATF.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office stated that Franco died from internal injuries via a gunshot rather than from the vehicle crash. Police have not made an arrest in connection to Franco’s death, which is being investigated as a homicide.

An Horry County police report states that officers responded to Highway 17 near Restaurant Row and saw a sedan with bullet holes in the vehicle. The car had wrecked and was out of the roadway.

Inside the vehicle was a dead man, later identified as Franco.

Police closed most of Highway 17 for hours as they investigated the overnight incident. Officers closed the highway from Lake Arrowhead Road to an area near Myrtle Beach Manor nursing home.

Horry County police ask that anyone with information contact them at 843-915-TIPS, and adds that they can remain anonymous.