Federal agency opens Oxnard center; disaster loans available for residents, businesses

Kristina Brewer, property manager for RE/MAX Gold Coast, takes photos at the Hueneme Bay senior community in Port Hueneme on Dec. 21.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has declared a disaster of the late December storm, making loan assistance available for local residents and businesses affected by flooding.

Locally, more than 400 residential properties, most in the coastal cities of Port Hueneme and Oxnard, and others were damaged after a record-breaking Dec. 21 downpour. The disaster declaration makes loan assistance available in Ventura, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Kern counties.

Low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed, the agency said. On Saturday, an outreach center will open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Oxnard Branch Library, 4300 Saviers Road.

The center will be closed Sunday and Monday, which is the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Regular hours will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

To apply online or receive additional information, visit sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call 800-659‑2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information. Deadlines to apply for property damage is March 11 and for economic injury is Oct. 10.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Disaster loans available in Ventura County after damaging storm