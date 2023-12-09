Federal agency proposes shooting 400,000 barred owls to save Northwest spotted owls

In November, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed shooting over 400,000 barred owls over the next 30 years in order to save endangered spotted owls. The agency has experimented with shooting barred owls in the past. Now, they are proposing to do it on a much larger scale.

Kessina Lee, supervisor of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service office in Oregon, pointed out that the agency has a legal responsibility to protect the endangered spotted owl.

“Rather than choosing to conserve one bird over the other, this is about conserving two species,” Lee said. “Spotted owls are fighting for their existence right now. Whereas, even if the service was able to remove that number of barred owls over the next 30 years, that would represent less than 1% of the global population of barred owls.”

Barred owls migrated to the Pacific Northwest from the Eastern U.S. and they’ve essentially outcompeted their smaller cousins. Spotted owls eat mainly flying squirrels, wood rats and red tree voles, while barred owls can eat salamanders, other mammals and birds, insects or even snails and earthworms.

“They can use a smaller territory and they can pack into an area,” said Robin Bown, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s barred owl management strategy lead. “So the spotted owls become not just competing with a single pair of barred owls, but up to four pairs of barred owls to try to maintain their territory.”

