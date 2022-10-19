Federal agent shot, in critical condition after gun range incident in West Miami-Dade

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, teaching a gun instruction class at a West Miami-Dade County gun range, was shot Wednesday morning and is in critical condition.

Miami-Dade Police have released very little information on the shooting, which happened at Trail Glades Range, near the intersection of Krome Avenue and Tamiami Trail, just before 11 a.m. CBP Spokeswoman Rachel Torres confirmed it was one of her agents who was shot.

“We did have a CBP officer critically wounded this morning,” she said. “He was teaching a class.”

Though the range is owned by Miami-Dade, county police released a brief statement on the incident early Wednesday afternoon saying an adult male with a gunshot wound was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The police agency said it still hasn’t been determined who the lead investigative agency is for the shooting.

Sources familiar with the incident called it accidental but details remained unclear.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.