Federal agent to testify about surprise interview with Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson

A federal agent who interviewed Chicago Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson and served him with a subpoena for his tax records in 2018 is expected to resume testifying in Thompson’s federal criminal trial.

Prosecutors Thursday morning told U.S. District Judge Franklin Valderrama there was a good chance they would rest their case by the end of the day. Closing arguments would likely be Monday.

Jacob Evans, of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., was one of two agents who surprised Thompson at his Bridgeport bungalow and started asking questions about loans he had with Washington Federal Bank for Savings, which had been taken over by the FDIC as part of an embezzlement probe.

A report of that interview made public in court records showed Thompson initially talked to the agents through the storm door, saying he was heading into the ward office. He wound up inviting them inside and answering their questions for about 15 minutes before cutting the interview short, according to the report.

When the agents started asking Thompson whether he’d been making payments on his loans with Washington Federal, the alderman answered “Yeah,” according to the report.

But when he was asked to produce canceled checks as proof, Thompson replied, “No, there weren’t any.” He then requested an attorney be present for any further questioning, according to the report.

Thompson’s lawyers have characterized the report generated from the interview as unreliable and that Thompson’s answer about payments was misconstrued by the agents, who had asked confusing, compound questions.

The jury has heard testimony that several days after that confrontation, Thompson reached out to his accountant and said he needed to amend his tax returns to reflect that he had not actually paid mortgage interest in loans from Washington Federal as the bank’s statements had shown.

Instead, Thompson for the first time described the $219,000 he’d borrowed from the bank as an interest-free “line of credit,” the accountant, Robert Hannigan, testified Wednesday.

Story continues

Thompson, however, has said the interest he claimed on his taxes was an innocent mistake that he was already in the process of fixing when he learned of the criminal probe into Washington Federal’s collapse.

Thompson, 52, the grandson and nephew of Chicago’s two longest-serving mayors, is charged with falsely claiming mortgage interest deductions on his tax returns and repeatedly lying about the lines of credit he received from Washington Federal.

Elected as 11th Ward alderman in 2015, Thompson is the first member of his family’s political dynasty to by charged with a federal crime. He’s also the first sitting alderman to face a federal jury since the Operation Silver Shovel probe more than two decades ago.

His lawyer, Chris Gair, told the jury in opening statements Tuesday that Thompson lived a “frazzled” life and hardly paid attention to what was in the returns. Any false information, Gair said, was provided by Washington Federal, not Thompson.

But records presented to the jury by prosecutors on Wednesday appeared to show that Thompson was keenly aware of his mortgage interest deductions, not only from his loans at Washington Federal but also his traditional mortgages on his Bridgeport bungalow and a nearby rental property.

Thompson filled out what’s known as a “tax organizer” for each year, listing his income from the city and his law firm and also information from his 1098 forms that show how much he paid over the previous year in mortgage interest, which earned him a break on the tax he owed, according to Hannigan.

On one of the organizers, which was shown to the jury during Hannigan’s testimony, Thompson scribbled a note saying he’d tried to collect the information “as best as possible” but wanted to follow up with a phone call.

“I need mortgage interest,” Thompson’s handwritten note read. “What about property taxes on second home?”

Prosecutors also showed the jury an email Thompson sent to Hannigan in April 2017 complaining that he’d been trying to get tax documents from Chase Bank regarding his loan on the rental property, but was dealing with a frustrating automated phone tree.

On cross-examination, Gair asked Hannigan repeatedly about the “haphazard” manner in which Thompson sent his tax information, with documents stuffed into a red folder that contained extraneous items such as a letter about life insurance and a department store receipt for a necktie.

“Patrick did not pay any particular attention to his tax file, isn’t that correct?” Gair asked Hannigan at one point, prompting a hearsay objection from prosecutors. Gair followed up by asking whether some of the documents in Thompson’s file had never even been opened.

“That’s probably correct,” Hannigan replied.

Hannigan also acknowledged under Gair’s questioning that Thompson sometimes waited until the last minute to file his taxes, including one year when the alderman walked his return to the mailbox at 9 p.m. on Tax Day.

Hannigan, meanwhile, found himself in hot water with the judge after he was overheard Wednesday talking with upcoming witnesses about his testimony during a lunch break.

Like all witnesses in a criminal trial, Hannigan was under orders from the judge not to discuss his testimony with anyone while he’s still on the stand. But during a lunch break, he was overheard telling two other employees of his accounting firm who were also on the witness list that Thompson’s lawyer was playing a game of “gotcha.”

After the break, an irate Valderrama questioned Hannigan about the exchange outside the presence of the jury, saying his actions went “directly to what I told you not to do.”

After Hannigan finished testifying, Valderrama told him he’s contemplating holding him in contempt of court, which could bring jail time.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com