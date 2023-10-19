Federal agents arrest Chinese operator of illegal Reedley lab for misbranding medical tests

Federal agents have arrested a representative of the operators of a clandestine biological lab in Reedley on charges of manufacturing and distributing misbranded medical devices and for making false statements to investigators.

A federal criminal complaint against Jia Bei Zhu, a Chinese resident who formerly lived in Clovis, was unsealed following his arrest. He also has several aliases, including Jesse Zhu, Qiang He and David He, the U.S. Department of Justice said in an update Thursday.

Zhu, 62, is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon at the U.S. District Courthouse in Fresno. The case is being investigated by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s criminal investigation unit from Los Angeles.

The charges appear to be limited to the manufacture and distribution of medical test kits, including COVID-19 tests. In various email exchanges with the Fresno County Health Department, Zhu — using the alias David He — held himself out as a representative of both Universal Meditech Inc. and Prestige Biotech Inc., companies that were behind the lab that operated illegally without a business license from a large warehouse in downtown Reedley.

After Reedley city code inspectors learned of the lab in December 2022, follow-up inspections discovered that the warehouse contained dozens of freezers and refrigerators full of various bacterial, viral and parasitic agents including COVID-19, chlamydia, E. coli, streptococcus, Hepatitis B and C, human herpes, HIV (the virus that causes AIDS), rubella and malaria.

“As part of his scheme, the defendant changed his name, the names of his companies, and their locations,” U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said in a statement issued following Zhu’s arrest. “The disarray at the Reedley lab led to the glare of publicity he was trying to avoid, and the ensuing investigation unraveled his efforts to circumvent the requirements that are designed to ensure that medical devices are safe and effective.”

Inspectors with the city of Reedley, Fresno County and state and federal health agencies discovered thousands of various test kits stored in the warehouse at 850 I street in downtown Reedley.

An affidavit filed by FDA special agent Jeffrey Maurice alleges that Zhu and others “manufactured, sold and distribued thousands of COVID-19 IVD (in vitro diagnostic) test kits, in addition to IVD test kits for HIV, pregnancy, clinical urinalysis and other conditions, throughout the United States” through both Universal Meditech and Prestige Biotech.

But, the affidavid adds, “UMI and PBI did not obtain the required authorization to manufacture and distribute the test kits, and mislabeled some of the test kits, which makes the test kits misbranded medical devices” under federal law.”

“When these activities were discovered by FDA officials, Zhu made false statements to the officials,” Maurice added. “This included information about Zhu’s own identity, his ownership and control of UMI and PBI, and the activities of UMI and PBI.”

Talbert said Thursday that if convicted, Zhu could face a maximum penalty of three years in prison for misbranding of medical devices, as well as another five years for the charge of making false statements to investigators.

This story is developing and will be updated.