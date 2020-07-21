Federal Agents ‘Beaten Back’ Into Portland Courthouse by 2,000 Protesters, Including Parent Groups

An estimated crowd of 2,000 people participating in the protests in Portland, Oregon, “tore open the doors of a federal courthouse and then beat back the agents inside” in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a journalist on the scene reported on Twitter. Bellingcat writer Robert Evans posted multiple videos online that appeared to show federal agents shooting what are assumed to be non-lethal projectiles at protesters, including a parents group, Wall of Moms, out of “murder holes” in a wooden structure built around the courthouse to protect it. The new clashes represent a further escalation in the conflict between protesters and federal agents sent into the city by the Trump administration. Trump praised federal law enforcement agents on Monday, saying they were doing a “fantastic job” in Portland and said he planned to replicate the response in other major U.S. cities led by Democratic mayors and escalate the crisis.

