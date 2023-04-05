Federal agents busted into the wrong hotel room during a training exercise and held a Delta pilot handcuffed for nearly an hour

Ignatiev/Getty Images

FBI agents busted into a Boston hotel room and interrogated the wrong man during a training exercise.

The man was a Delta Airlines pilot, not the intended role player, sources told local outlet WBZ News.

The agents handcuffed the confused man and questioned him for nearly an hour before realizing their mistake.

FBI agents busted into the wrong Boston hotel room during a training exercise, where they handcuffed and interrogated a Delta Airlines pilot for nearly an hour before realizing he was the wrong person, according to WBZ News.

Federal agents from the Boston FBI office and the Department of Defense were conducting a mock investigation at The Revere Hotel late Tuesday night, sources told WBZ's Cheryl Fiandaca.

The agents banged on the door of a hotel room at around 10 pm, and when a confused man opened the door, they handcuffed him, put him in the shower, and interrogated him for more than 45 minutes, WBZ reported.

When the agents discovered they had made a mistake, they apologized to the man, who turned out to be a Delta Airlines pilot who was just trying to get some sleep, according to WBZ.

"Based on inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player," the FBI said in a statement, shared with WBZ.

"Safety is always a priority of the FBI, and our law enforcement partners, and we take these incidents very seriously," the FBI said in its statement to WBZ. "The Boston Division is reviewing the incident with [the Department of Defense] for further action as deemed appropriate."

Delta Airlines told Insider, "We are looking into reports of an alleged incident in Boston that may involve Delta people. We have nothing further to share at this time other than to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our people."

The Revere Hotel, the Boston FBI Office, and the Department of Defense did not immediately provide Insider with information about what happened.

