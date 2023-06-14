Federal agents execute search warrant on Falls business

Jun. 14—Federal law enforcement authorities are being tight-lipped about the execution of a search warrant Tuesday morning at TAM Ceramics in the 4500 block of Hyde Park Boulevard.

At least 20 or more agents, wearing clothing identifying them as affiliated with the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the U.S. Secret Service descended on the company in close to a dozen unmarked vehicles bearing license plates from New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio. The agents entered TAM's offices and manufacturing facility and told the employees inside that everyone, except for the workers operating the plant's furnaces, needed to leave immediately.

Employees said the agents seized their computers, but offered no explanation for the search. Agents were also observed taking material out of the manufacturing facility in buckets and transporting boxes from the company offices.

An email request for comment sent to a spokesperson at the U.S. Treasury Department, the parent agency of the Secret Service, did not receive an immediate reply.

A spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations said the Gazette's request for comment was being forwarded to another individual.

Sources with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said their agencies played no role in the search warrant execution. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York in Buffalo, declined to comment and noted that the office does not "confirm nor deny active investigations."

TAM Ceramics describes itself as "a leading manufacturer of Zircon, Zirconia, and Titanate powders, specifically engineered to meet the needs of today's industries." The company says it produces 10,000 tons a year of "engineered ceramic powders."

Its Hyde Park Boulevard facility occupies 375,000 square feet over 35 acres and employs over 50 full-time workers.

The company was purchased, in 2010, by local businessmen George Bilkey, Alphonse Muto and Jerome Williams. It was once named the Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce's Business of the Year.

In 2013, TAM sought to partner with the University at Buffalo to create the first rare earth recycling facility in the United States. Rare earth elements (REE) are a set of 17 metallic elements that are necessary components of more than 200 products, especially high-tech consumer products, such as cellular telephones, computer hard drives, electric and hybrid vehicles, and flat-screen monitors and televisions.

Rare earth is also essential to a number of defense industry production including electronic displays, guidance systems, lasers, and radar and sonar systems.

Unconfirmed reports on Tuesday suggested that TAM may have a "government grant" tied to its rear earth materials recycling project.