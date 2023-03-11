Federal agents in Kansas standoff after gunfire exchanged

·1 min read

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Federal law enforcement agents were involved in a standoff at a Kansas apartment complex Friday evening after a suspect and an agent exchanged gunfire while authorities attempted to serve a warrant, police said.

John Lacy of the Overland Park Police Department said the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI attempted to serve a felony warrant around 5 p.m. at the Villa Medici apartments, WDAF-TV reported.

Officers barricaded the suspect into the complex and the man fired a gun at agents before running into an apartment, Lacy said.

A U.S. Marshal returned fire but it was unclear if the suspect was hit, police said.

The man remained inside the apartment as of 7 p.m. Friday, the station reported.

Overland Park in Johnson County, Kansas, is about 12 miles (19 km) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

Recommended Stories

  • All lanes of I-75 in west Atlanta reopen after FBI agents coax wanted suspect off overpass

    A negotiation plea began after a man attempted to jump off the bridge and was unsuccessful.

  • Minnesota’s Gov. Tim Walz Is the Anti-DeSantis. Dems Should Take Note.

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beat/ReutersWhen he signed an executive order on Wednesday making Minnesota a refuge state for all those seeking gender-affirming care, Gov. Tim Walz spoke of those behind the bans instituted in other states.“It’s being led by bullies, and I say this as a teacher, we cannot stand bullies,” said the 59-year-old Democrat, who was a high-school geography teacher and football coach before serving five terms in Congress, and now a second term as governor

  • Jon Rahm out of Players Championship with stomach illness

    Jon Rahm withdrew from The Players Championship on Friday because of a stomach illness, leaving the strongest field of the year without its No. 1 player. Rahm opened with a 71. Rahm already is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour this year, allowing him to regain the No. 1 ranking.

  • Norm Roberts first kept Bill Self’s status from KU players. What he did say rang loudly

    Called upon to sub in for an ailing Bill Self, Norm Roberts proved to be just the right man for the job ... a job that continues on Friday.

  • Norfolk Southern to give up to seven paid sick days per year to union members

    The company said it will provide four days of paid sick leave and allow members to use up to three additional days of existing paid time off as sick leave. The agreements were reached with the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, Transportation Workers, Mechanical Department (SMART-MD) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and will immediately benefit about 650 railroaders. This comes a month after White House officials renewed pressure on executives from the largest U.S. railroad operators to reach an agreement to secure paid sick leave for workers after President Joe Biden signed legislation to block a national railroad strike in December.

  • Wall Street's 4 top banks just had $55 billion wiped off their market value in a single day

    JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley saw $55 billion wiped off their combined market capitalization on Thursday.

  • Sexual assault reports increase at US military academies

    Reported sexual assaults at U.S. military academies shot up during the 2021-22 school year, and one in five female students told an anonymous survey that they had experienced unwanted sexual contact, the Pentagon said Friday. The increase was driven largely by the Navy, which had nearly double the number of reported assaults in 2022, compared with 2021. It’s unclear whether the phasing out of COVID-19-related restrictions contributed to the increase, including at the U.S. Naval Academy, which is directly adjacent to bars in downtown Annapolis, Maryland.

  • Schedule, bracket and storylines for the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament

    UCLA was the clear leader in the Pac-12's regular season but the league's conference tournament can be unpredictable. A look at the key storylines.

  • Schedule, bracket and storylines for the Big 12 men's basketball tournament

    The Big 12 has been the toughest conference in college basketball and 10 teams will compete at the league's tournament. A look at the key storylines.

  • Czechs cheer electoral seeing-off of Zeman and his autocratic, illiberal leanings

    The country's divisions, to which he contributed, will be the most visible legacy of President Miloš Zeman reign at Prague Castle, as much of his political agenda at home and abroad failed.

  • Oklahoma House speaker Charles McCall gives ultimatum to Senate on school funding, tax credit bills

    The speaker warned the House would not hear any education bills from the Senate if his legislation is amended.

  • China denies hidden motives after hosting Iran-Saudi talks

    After hosting talks at which Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations, China said Saturday it has no hidden motives and isn’t trying to fill any “vacuum” in the Middle East. The agreement announced Friday to reestablish Iran-Saudi ties and reopen embassies after seven years was seen as a major diplomatic victory for China, as Gulf Arab states perceive the United States as reducing its presence in the Middle East. The Foreign Ministry quoted an unidentified spokesperson as saying China “pursues no selfish interest whatsoever” and opposes geopolitical competition in the region.

  • How To Respond If Your Kid Is Using ‘Fat’ As An Insult

    If your child is saying the word in a negative way, here’s what parents can do to help fight the stigma.

  • NC lawmakers call gun-permit law racist. Here’s what the record shows.

    NC’s gun-permit law was passed during the racist Jim Crow era. But does that make it a Jim Crow law?

  • How Fed policy impacted Silicon Valley Bank

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre explain the Silicon Valley Bank crisis and how Federal Reserve interest rate hikes added pressure to bonds and the bank.

  • College removes partial Malcolm X quote that sparked protest

    The University of Rhode Island has removed a partial Malcolm X quote from the facade of its main library 30 years after members of the school's Black Student Leadership Group and others protested because they said the shortened quote misrepresented the fuller meaning of the civil rights leader’s message. The inscription on the Robert L. Carothers Library and Learning Commons was installed in 1992 and was meant to be a tribute, but instead, led to the takeover of a campus building, the university said in a statement Friday.

  • John Paul abuse claims trigger angry reactions in Poland

    Fallout from a TV report alleging that St. John Paul II covered up clergy sex abuse cases escalated Thursday, with Poland’s Catholic Church and lawmakers defending him as one of the greatest Poles ever and the government “inviting” the U.S. ambassador for talks. A report this week on TVN24, which is owned by the U.S. company Warner Bros. Discovery, named three priests whom John Paul allegedly moved around during the 1970s after they were accused of abusing minors. At the time, he was still Archbishop Karol Wojtyla, the head of the church in Krakow in southern Poland.

  • California copes with heavy rain, flooding in latest 'atmospheric river' storm

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Emergency officials in several California counties spent Friday patrolling levies and swollen rivers as an "atmospheric river" storm drenched the already-sodden state with torrential rains, causing floods that washed out roads and prompted evacuations. The latest deluge from dense streams of Pacific moisture sweeping California's skies soaked some mountain areas still clogged with piles of snow dumped by a recent spate of paralyzing blizzards, while bringing even more snow to higher elevations. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said it was investigating what role, if any, late-February snowstorms may have played in the demise of at least eight people, most of them elderly, found to have died alone while snowbound in their homes over the past two weeks.

  • Lauren Ash says she experienced body shaming during the 'sickest years of my life’

    "It was something that my body went through," she tells Yahoo Life.

  • Russia unleashes new and deadly air assault on Ukraine

    Russia unleashed a new and deadly air assault across Ukraine on Thursday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said missiles hit energy infrastructure and residential buildings, and authorities said at least six people died in the attack and hundreds of thousands were left without heat or electricity. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joined Jim Axelrod and Nikki Battiste to discuss.