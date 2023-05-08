Federal agents: Missing Canton girl, 17, found in Mexico with fugitive

A manhunt for a fugitive with a missing Canton girl has ended in Mexico.

In an email, the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday announced Jonathan Jones, 33, of Toledo, was taken into custody in Ahumada, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Kaitlyn Coones, 17, of Canton, believed to be with him, also was found there, too, agents said. Her condition wasn't immediately clear.

Federal agents on Saturday asked for public assistance in tracking down both.

Jonathan R. Jones of Toledo, 33, is wanted by federal authorities and is believed to be a missing 17-year-old Canton girl.

Prior to Monday, Jones and Coones had last be seen in Arizona near the Mexican border. Coones was reported missing April 18.

According to the agents and court records, Jones pleaded guilty in March to pandering obscene material and child endangerment. The conviction stemmed from a 2022 case in Wood County. He was expected to be sentenced Thursday but missed his court appearance.

A nationwide warrant was issued after Jones failed to appear in court.

The email from U.S. Marshals said no other information was available at this time. Canton police were referring all additional questions to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @bduerREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: U.S. Marshals Service: Fugitive, missing Canton girl found in Mexico