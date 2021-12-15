Federal agents raid Worth Avenue gallery in Palm Beach
At least a dozen FBI and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation agents raided Danieli Fine Art and Galerie Danieli on Worth Avenue this morning.
The FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation agents swarmed the fine art gallery, carrying cardboard boxes for evidence gathering since this morning.
The Palm Beach Police has blocked off the left lane near 226a Worth Ave., where the fine art gallery is. Galerie Danieli is on the same street, two storefronts down.
Authorities will continue to monitor and direct traffic as needed, said Capt. William Rothrock, police spokesman.
It is unknown if any arrests been made.
At around 11:45 a.m., two agents loaded a large box the size of a landscape painting in the back of a truck.
Evidence Response Team and Fine Art Team FBI agents have boarded up the windows of the fine art gallery.
Two Palm Beach Police officers are stationed outside of the gallery, as agents frequently enter and exit.
Daniel Bouaziz, the president of the gallery has not yet responded to phone calls or emails.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach news: FBI, IRS raid Worth Avenue art gallery