FBI searches Mike Pence's Indiana home for more classified documents

The search of Mike Pence's home in Indiana is reportedly consensual

The FBI is currently searching former US vice-president Mike Pence's home in Indiana for classified material.

It follows disclosures by Mr Pence's attorneys that they found "a small number" of classified files from his vice-presidency at the home last month.

The US Department of Justice has not yet confirmed that Friday's search is related to its classified file probe.

People familiar with the matter told CBS News the search was consensual and there was no federal warrant.

The search is being conducted by FBI agents from Indianapolis and is not currently linked to other investigations into classified files, CBS, the BBC's US partner, also reported.

It is the latest development in a growing controversy over classified documents that has already embroiled both former President Donald Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden.

Mr Trump faces a criminal investigation for allegedly mishandling classified documents, while Mr Biden faces a probe by the US Department of Justice.

A spokesperson for Mr Pence told CNN he is away, but a private attorney is present at the house.

In January, representatives for Mr Pence sent a letter to the National Archives - the US government agency that manages the preservation of presidential records - alerting them that they had found classified documents in the former vice-president's home.

Those materials have already been handed over to the FBI.

Classified records are supposed to go to the National Archives once an administration leaves office.

The documents were "inadvertently boxed and transported" to Mr Pence's home at the end of the Trump presidency, an attorney for Mr Pence has said.

The documents were found after Mr Pence sought legal help from specialists in handling classified documents "out of an abundance of caution", following the discovery of classified files at Mr Biden's Delaware home and his private Washington DC office.

The FBI search of Mr Pence's residence comes after a search of Mr Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on 1 February.

No additional classified files were found in the nearly four-hour search of the property, lawyers for the president have said.

Mr Biden has said that his team did "what they should have done" by alerting officials immediately when classified files were found and that he is co-operating with the special counsel's investigation.

The FBI did not need to obtain a warrant for searches of Mr Biden's property, as his lawyers had agreed to the probe.

The federal force did, however, obtain a warrant for their search of Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida last year for classified documents.

To date, about 300 classified documents have been recovered from Mr Trump since his administration ended.

The search warrant came after attorneys representing Mr Trump had said all government records had been returned.

Mr Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and claimed that he declassified any documents he took when he left the White House.

Mr Pence was recently issued a legal summons to testify in the investigation into Mr Trump. Sources have said the subpoena is related to the ex-president's bid to overturn his 2020 election defeat.