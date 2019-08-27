Federal agents can search your phone at the US border, even if you're a US citizen. Here's how to protect your personal information.

David McNew/Getty Images





Customs officers are legally allowed to search travelers' personal electronics without a warrant — whether they're visitors or American citizens.

A Harvard student said he was recently denied entry to the US after officers questioned him about his religion, then searched his phone and laptop and found his friends' anti-American social media posts.

Rights groups have sued the US government over the practice, arguing that officers should be required to obtain a warrant before such an invasive search.

Travelers can refuse access to their devices, but customs officers are not obligated to allow someone into the country.

For now, lawyers recommend that travelers carry burner phones, encrypt their devices, or simply not bring electronics at all.

When you're entering the United States, federal agents have broad authority to search citizens and visitors alike — including their personal electronics.

That's what reportedly happened to Ismail Ajjawi, a Palestinian resident of Lebanon, when he tried to enter the US start his first semester at Harvard.

Ajjawi told The Harvard Crimson that customs officers at Boston's Logan International Airport demanded he unlock his phone and laptop, then spent five hours searching the devices.

He said the officers asked him about his religion, and about political, anti-American posts his friends had made. A Customs and Border Protection spokesperson told Insider that Ajjawi was "deemed inadmissible to the United States based on information discovered during the CBP inspection."

Rights groups have sued the US government over the practice

Ajjawi is far from the only one. As CBP outlines in a tearsheet it provides to people at the border, federal agents can seize and search your phone without a warrant, and even make a copy of it to have forensic experts analyze its contents off-site.

In 2017, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and ACLU filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Homeland Security on behalf of 11 people who had their phones and laptops searched at the border, in order to require the government get warrants before searching electronic devices.

How can they do that?

The Supreme Court decided in 1976 and 2004 that people have fewer claims to their Fourth Amendment privacy rights granted by the Constitution when entering the country, because the government has to protect its borders.

While the court has ruled that police can't search peoples' phones inside the country without a warrant because they contain troves of personal information, it hasn't yet decided on a case about phone searches at the border.

"Searches of people at the border is an area where there's a wide gap between what we think people's rights are and what their facts are on the ground," Nathan Freed Wessler, a staff attorney with the ACLU, told Insider in February 2017. "Various courts haven't had an opportunity to weigh in on these issues yet, so CBP is operating with a lot of claimed authority and a lot of latitude."

Here's what you need to know about the practice and what you can do to protect the personal information on your electronic devices at the border:

Can you refuse to give them your phone?

