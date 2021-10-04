Federal agents searching for 50 firearms stolen in South Windsor; reward being offered

Christopher Arnott, Hartford Courant
·2 min read

Fifty firearms were stolen from a R + L Carriers freight shipping location in South Windsor in mid-August, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The bureau is offering a reward for those with information about the crime.

Detectives from the South Windsor Police Department are investigating, assisted by special agents and industry operations investigators from the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to an ATF press release announcing the reward, a pallet of 50 firearms was delivered to R + L Carriers, a local branch of the national shipping company, on Aug. 13 at 12:50 p.m. The pallet was scanned by a manager and placed in “trap trailer,” a storage area where freight is kept before being moved to the actual loading location.

The pallet with the firearms was discovered missing on Monday, Aug. 16.

Other details of the crime, including the type of firearm that is missing, have not been released.

The Boston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information “leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the theft,” according to the ATF press release. The reward is being matched by the trade association the National Shooting Sports Foundation, for a total of up to $10,000. The NSSF’s participation is part of a national initiative by which the association matching ATF rewards in cases where firearms have been stolen from federally licensed retailers.

In a statement, ATF Boston Special Agent in Charge James M. Ferguson said “A person who uses criminal means to obtain a firearm is someone who needs to be brought to justice and firearms obtained illegally are almost certainly destined to be used for criminal purposes. It is ATF’s top priority to make sure our communities stay safe and that businesses can operate without fear of incidents like this occurring. We are asking that members of the public who may know something about this incident or the whereabouts of these firearms to come forward.”

Those with information about the theft can contact investigators by phone at 860-935-8080 or 888-ATF-TIPS, by email at ATFTips@atf.gov or anonymously by the reportit app (with ATF Boston Field Division as the location).

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com.

