Federal agents serve warrant at Uhuru House in St. Pete

Federal agents are serving a warrant at the Uhuru House this morning, a St. Petersburg police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson, Ken Knight, declined to provide further information, saying the police agency was not in charge of the investigation. However, he said more information will be available at a noon news conference with the FBI, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Roger Handberg and St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway.

On Friday morning, 12th Avenue S and 18th Avenue S were closed off by multiple St. Petersburg police cars and multiple rows of caution tape.

Located at 1245 18th Avenue S in St. Petersburg, the Uhuru House is the headquarters for the International Uhuru Movement. The group is part of a “worldwide organization, under the leadership of African People’s Socialist Party, uniting African people as one people for liberation, social justice, self-reliance and economic development.”

The St. Petersburg group has a history of being critical of city leaders and the police department.

On July 7, police arrested 19-year-old Kenny Jay Raymond, who they said had launched a flamethrower at a Pan-African flag outside the house. In his arrest affidavit, Raymond said he hated socialists and seeing the “ugly flag” on his drive to and from work.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.