Federal agents shoot, injure person on Laguna Pueblo

Mar. 15—Authorities shot a person Tuesday afternoon on Laguna Pueblo.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said no Homeland Security Investigations agents were injured in the incident. He did not give a condition for the person who was shot or any other details.

Fisher said the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Laguna Pueblo near Route 66 Casino. He said the FBI is reviewing the incident.

"No agents were injured, and one subject was wounded," Fisher said. "Because this is an ongoing investigation, no further information can be provided at this time."