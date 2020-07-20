Federal agents in unmarked cars, 'wall of moms': Here's what's happening in Portland

Weeks of protests and the presence of federal authorities in Portland have brought the Oregon city into the national spotlight as tensions rise amid call for racial justice and changes to policing.

The city has seen nightly protests for nearly two months following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd was a Black man who died as a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck, and his death sparked a national movement and protests to address systemic racism.

In Portland, a city where protests are not uncommon, demonstrators and police have clashed for weeks with protesters lighting fires and law enforcement firing tear gas and other munitions.

Heightening tensions during the protest is the presence of federal law enforcement agents. Video shared on social media from last week showed what appear to be federal officers in unmarked cars arresting people without explanation, prompting outcry and lawsuits.

'Wall of moms': Group of mothers at Portland protest formed to protect demonstrators

Why are people protesting in Portland?

The increased unrest in Portland began in the days after Floyd's death. Cities across the United States saw clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement similar to those in Portland.

Activists have called for policies to challenge systemic racism, including to defund the police and reinvest the funds into other civil services like public housing and mental health support. Demonstrators have also decried the use of excess force by police, and law enforcement has responded to many protests by using force.

In Portland, video has shown both city police and federal law enforcement using tear gas or other munitions to disperse crowds.

According to the Oregonian, the city's police union has also drawn sharp criticism from protesters who say it hinders any possible changes to the department. On Saturday night, protesters set a fire at the Portland Police Association's building, but it was put out quickly.

On Sunday, a group of women formed what could be called a human shield, dubbed the "wall of moms," at the front of a protest outside a federal courthouse. Videos on social media showed the group chanting, "Moms are here, feds stay clear" and "Leave our kids alone."

Protesters say federal police arrested them in unmarked cars

Federal agents were first seen in Portland on June 27, according to the Oregonian.

The newspaper reported that after protesters tore down a statue of George Washington in June, the city came under President Donald Trump's scrutiny. Trump mentioned the city at his Tulsa campaign rally, and the day after he signed an executive order on monuments, federal officers in camouflage were seen outside the federal courthouse, the Oregonian reported.

The presence of federal authorities in the city has ramped up ever since, and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf last Thursday during a visit to the city called the demonstrators "violent anarchists."

'Secret police force': Feds reportedly pull Portland protesters into unmarked vehicles, stirring outrage

The agents come from the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group and an elite U.S. Customs and Border Protection team based on the U.S.-Mexico border and have been deployed to protect federal property.

Last week, video also surfaced of the federal authorities using unmarked vehicles to detain people, seemingly without an explanation.

Conner O’Shea, 30, a Portland resident who’s been attending protests for almost two months, told USA TODAY that early Thursday morning he and a friend were walking back to their car after leaving a protest when they were pursued by men they believed to be federal agents.

O’Shea said after being warned by other protesters that federal agents were driving around in unmarked vans "snatching people," a van pulled over to the side walk and “four of five dudes in camo jump out and start charging at us.”

O’Shea did not see any sort of identifying markers on their camouflage uniforms. He said he got away, but his friend, Mark Pettibone, 29, was arrested and booked by federal agents.

In a statement Friday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed that it detained a protester but disputed accounts that it did so without reason. The agency, which did not name Pettibone, said agents had information about a person suspected of assaulting federal agents or destroying federal property. The statement did not address the use of unmarked vans.