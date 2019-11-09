Is Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) A Good Stock To Buy?

Like everyone else, elite investors make mistakes. Some of their top consensus picks, such as Amazon, Facebook and Alibaba, have not done well in Q4 due to various reasons. Nevertheless, the data show elite investors' consensus picks have done well on average over the long-term. The top 20 stocks among hedge funds beat the S&P 500 Index ETF by 4 percentage points so far this year. Because their consensus picks have done well, we pay attention to what elite funds think before doing extensive research on a stock. In this article, we take a closer look at Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) investors should be aware of a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. Our calculations also showed that AGM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most stock holders, hedge funds are assumed to be unimportant, old financial tools of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading today, Our researchers hone in on the elite of this club, approximately 750 funds. These money managers oversee bulk of the smart money's total capital, and by observing their highest performing picks, Insider Monkey has revealed several investment strategies that have historically beaten the broader indices. Insider Monkey's flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources like this one where the fund manager is talking about two under the radar 1000% return potential stocks: first one in internet infrastructure and the second in the heart of advertising market. We use hedge fund buy/sell signals to determine whether to conduct in-depth analysis of these stock ideas which take days. Now we're going to take a gander at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM).

How have hedgies been trading Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 7 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -22% from the first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 10 hedge funds with a bullish position in AGM a year ago. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).