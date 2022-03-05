Federal Agricultural Mortgage's (NYSE:AGM) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.95

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation's (NYSE:AGM) dividend will be increasing to US$0.95 on 31st of March. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 3.0%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Federal Agricultural Mortgage's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 12.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 40%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.20 to US$3.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 34% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Federal Agricultural Mortgage has grown earnings per share at 10% per year over the past five years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Federal Agricultural Mortgage is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

