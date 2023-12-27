With federal aid, Orange County looks to prevent future storm flooding

Orange County will finalize a plan next month to spend about $220 million in federal assistance to help homeowners still reeling from Hurricane Ian and fortify storm water systems to prevent future flood-related calamities.

County staff, who hosted 13 community meetings in the fall, considered citizen concerns when drafting an allocation strategy. But the public can still suggest tweaks to the 153-page disaster-recovery document through Jan. 11.

The proposed plan is online at www.orangecountyfl.net/NeighborsHousing/OCDisasterRecovery.

Hurricane Ian devastated Lee and Collier counties on Florida’s west coast in late September 2022, and then swamped more than a dozen neighborhoods across Orange County, where many residents were rescued by boat from rising waters.

The storm damaged more than 10,500 homes locally with estimates of storm-related damages exceeding $300 million, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and claims filed with the National Flood Insurance Program.

Orange County commissioners were briefed on the proposed plan Dec. 12, their final meeting of 2023.

They are expected to consider a final draft Jan. 9, their first meeting of 2024.

Federal guidelines spell out how the $219.7 million can be spent.

The need is great throughout the county for everything from housing repairs to mental health programs to storm-water drainage projects, said commissioner Mayra Uribe, whose district had flooding in several neighborhoods.

“While $219 million sounds like a lot, it really only goes so far,” Uribe said.

The county plan proposes using $108 million for housing, including rehabilitation work.

Orange County is currently not accepting applications for funding requests, only suggestions.

Eligible projects must be tied somehow to the impacts of Hurricane Ian and prioritize “underserved and vulnerable populations,” said Mitchell Glasser, manager of the county’s Housing and Community Development Division.

He said the disaster-recovery funds are intended to repair and improve storm-damaged housing and address infrastructure deficiencies.

At least 70% of the funding must be spent on programs and projects that benefit low- to moderate-income individuals or areas, a designation that requires proof from U.S. Census data and other metrics used in federal grants.

At least 15% of the funds must be spent on projects to reduce long-term flooding risks.

Money could be used to buy and tear down properties in flood-prone areas, but Orange County won’t pursue that strategy.

County officials hosted a public meeting last summer to gauge interest in a buy-out option among residents of Bonnie Brook, which was deluged when a pump station failed. Nearly all residents at the meeting rejected the idea.

The public can email comments or suggestions to Disaster.Recovery@ocfl.net or send comments by mail to the Housing and Community Development Division, Attn: CDBG-DR Action Plan – Public Comments, 525 East South Street, Orlando.

