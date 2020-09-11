Federal appeals court blocks Florida's felons from voting

A federal appeals court dominated by President Donald Trump's nominees ruled Friday that hundreds of thousands of Florida felons who have completed their sentences cannot vote this fall or in the future unless they pay fees and fines owed to the state.

The decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, along strict ideological lines, could have a major impact on the presidential race because of Florida's history of razor-thin electoral margins. In 2000, George W. Bush won the White House with a 537-vote victory margin there.

The appeals court's ruling was written by Chief Judge William Pryor, who was named to the court by President George W. Bush and is on Trump's list of potential Supreme Court nominees. The other five judges in the 6-4 majority were appointed by Trump. All four judges in the minority were named by Democratic presidents.

The legal battle stems from a constitutional amendment passed by Florida voters in 2018 that allows most felons to vote after their sentences are complete. Those convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense are not included.

In response, the Republican-controlled state Legislature passed and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law requiring that felons first pay all of their financial obligations.

There are about 775,000 felons in the state who have completed their prison sentences, including parole or probation. So far, at least 85,000 have registered to vote and will be screened for eligibility, based on the financial requirements. Unless the state finds information that disqualifies them, Pryor wrote, those felons "are entitled to vote."

Former felon Desmond Meade, president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, celebrated with his wife Sheena after registering to vote in Orlando, Fla., last year.

Voting rights groups challenged the law as unconstitutional, and in May, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle struck it down as a "pay-to-vote system." He said most felons cannot afford to pay what they owe – if the state even can determine the amount.

The appeals court temporarily blocked Hinkle's ruling while considering the case, which was heard in August. A majority of the Supreme Court refused to intercede without comment, with three liberal justices dissenting.

"Under this scheme, nearly a million otherwise-eligible citizens cannot vote unless they pay money," Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor said, calling it a "voter paywall."

Most states restore felons' voting rights after their sentences are complete. Many states impose additional requirements. Florida is among 11 states with the most restrictive rules, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

A poll worker sits outside a poling center in Miami Beach, Florida on August 18, 2020.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Federal court rules on Florida felons' rights to vote in fall election