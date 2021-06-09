Federal appeals court blocks sweeping Missouri abortion law

JIM SALTER
·3 min read

A federal appeals court panel on Wednesday blocked Missouri from enforcing a sweeping state abortion law that bans the procedures at or after eight weeks of pregnancy.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis heard arguments in September in the legal battle over the 2019 law. The measure also would prohibit a woman from having an abortion because the fetus has Down syndrome.

Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, called the ruling “a critical victory for Missourians.”

“For now, we celebrate our continued ability to provide safe, legal abortion at the last remaining clinic in Missouri,” Rodriguez said in a statement.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a statement that his son, Stephen, who has a rare genetic condition, autism and epilepsy, “has shown me the inherent beauty and dignity in all life, especially those with special needs. While we’re disappointed in the 8th Circuit’s decision, their decision does provide an avenue for this case to be heard by the Supreme Court, and we plan to seek review in the Supreme Court.”

The lawsuit was filed by Reproductive Health Services, which operates the St. Louis abortion clinic, and the American Civil Liberties Union. A federal judge had blocked the law while the legal challenge plays out, prompting the state’s appeal to the 8th Circuit.

U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs said at the time of his ruling last year that Planned Parenthood and the ACLU would likely succeed in their lawsuit alleging that the law is unconstitutional. Similar laws have been struck down in North Dakota and Iowa.

Most of the discussion at the hearing in September centered around the provision banning abortions because the fetus is diagnosed with Down syndrome. Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer cited an “epidemic of abortions targeting children with Down syndrome for elimination solely because of their disability.”

Planned Parenthood attorney Claudia Hammerman argued at the time that four decades of Supreme Court precedent “make it clear that this is unconstitutional.” She said doctors won’t take the risk of losing their medical license for aborting a fetus with Down syndrome, regardless of whether the condition was the reason the woman sought the procedure.

Several states in 2021 have approved legislation seeking to prohibit abortions based solely on a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome. Governors in Arizona and South Dakota recently signed such bills into law, and similar measures are pending in North Carolina and Texas. Meanwhile, a federal appellate court said Ohio could begin to implement a 2017 law that has been on hold.

Missouri also is among several conservative states in recent years that have passed abortion restrictions in hopes that the increasingly conservative Supreme Court will eventually overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a nationwide right to abortion.

Last month, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to take on a case about whether states can ban abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb. Experts say the case could dramatically alter nearly 50 years of rulings on abortion rights. Three justices appointed by former President Donald Trump were part of a conservative majority in agreeing to hear the case.

Recommended Stories

  • Mom accused of killing 7-year-old son near Vegas arrested in Denver

    A FBI-led task force arrested Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, in a Denver hotel room, CBS San Francisco reports.

  • U.S. investigates disclosure of tax records on rich Americans

    The Treasury Department has asked law enforcement authorities to investigate the disclosure of tax records cited in a media report that showed that some of America's richest people paid little to no income taxes, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. U.S. media outlet ProPublica said it obtained "a vast trove of Internal Revenue Service data on the tax returns of thousands of the nation's wealthiest people, covering more than 15 years." The data indicated that billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla founder Elon Musk paid no federal income taxes during some years.

  • Sisters accused of firing BB gun at homeless people turn themselves in to police

    two sisters turned themselves in to law enforcement after police appeal

  • Neighbour released on bond after shooting Black six-year-old retrieving a bike in his yard

    ‘He tried hitting me with sledgehammer but that’s not going to work because I’m too fast,’ six-year-old boy says of neighbour

  • Everyone Is At Home Watching These 10 Shows & Movies On Netflix Right Now

    In light of the health concerns surrounding the coronavirus, people are still being advised to practice social distancing and stay home if they can to help "flatten the curve." But between the pandemic and the ongoing sociopolitical unrest, the need for self care and rest is at an all-time high.Netflix is here to help.The streaming platforms houses thousands of television shows and films that span every genre — including a helpful selection of anti-racist content to teach you about why we're fig

  • Brazen gas station carjacking leaves victim standing stunned, New Orleans video shows

    The suspects are accused of using the stolen vehicle in more crimes.

  • Oregon lawmaker faces expulsion in assault on state Capitol

    A Republican state lawmaker faces being expelled from office after a video emerged apparently showing him choreographing how he would let far-right protesters into the closed Oregon Capitol days before he did so in December. The crowd entered the building during an emergency legislative session, and some sprayed chemical irritants at police. On Monday, Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek introduced a resolution that would have the Democrat-controlled House expel Rep. Mike Nearman if two-thirds of its members vote in favor.

  • U.S. Representative Val Demings to vie for Republican Marco Rubio's Senate seat

    U.S. Representative Val Demings, a Florida Democrat who gained national prominence as one of the House managers in President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial, launched a campaign on Wednesday to run for Republican Marco Rubio's U.S. Senate seat next year. Demings, who previously served as Orlando's first female police chief, has represented Florida's 10th Congressional District, which includes parts of Orlando, in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2017. As one of the House's impeachment managers in Trump's first impeachment, Demings argued before the Senate that the Republican president had illegally pressured Ukraine to announce investigations into Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

  • What You Need to Know About the Abortion Case Going Before the Supreme Court This Fall

    After months of deliberation, the Supreme Court has announced that it will hear a case involving a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi in the fall. With this case, the court - which is comprised of a 6-3 anti-abortion majority, including three Donald Trump appointees - has the potential to gut legal abortion access across the country, if not undo the precedent of Roe v. Wade altogether.

  • Stray bullet falls on man’s head while he’s eating dinner at NC country club, cops say

    He thought a bug had bit him.

  • Suburban Chicago fire crew helps cool down stranded chickens

    A load of 14,000 chickens that were stranded in suburban Chicago when the semitrailer they were in lost a wheel were later sprayed down by firefighters to protect the tightly-packed birds from overheating. A mechanic chained up one of the truck's axles, and the driver then proceeded slowly to a repair shop about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away in the Chicago suburb of Addison. After the semi arrived at Super Truck Service, mechanic Andrew Loucks used a garden hose to spray down the chickens on a day when Chicago-area temperatures climbed well into the 80s.

  • Indonesia's tin miners target the sea, angering fishermen

    Dotted off the coast of Indonesia's Bangka island are scores of crudely built wooden pontoons.They are equipped to dredge the seabed for deposits of tin ore.Indonesia is the world's biggest exporter of tin.The metal is all around you - from food packaging to electronics, and now green technologies.But that same demand has put miners on a collision course with local fishermen.As tin reserves have dwindled on land, miners like Hendra have started encroaching on prime fishing territory."It's getting harder to mine tin on land so I have to mine at the sea. (There are) no more tin resources left on the land."Hendra shifted to working in offshore mining a year ago and now operates six pontoons.He is among scores of so-called artisanal miners who partner with PT Timah.The state mining company pays about $5 for every kilo of tin sand the pontoons pump up.While it's a lucrative business for Hendra, fishermen like Maryono have seen their profits plunge."The impact for us (from the mining) is incredible, (you can tell) by the shrinking of our catch. We used to get at least 10 kilograms in a day, now, only two kilograms. And sometimes we come back with nothing because the location has been destroyed by an illegal mining site."This is why the miners have been pushed out to the ocean.Deposits in the mining hub of Bangka-Belitung have been so heavily exploited that the island resembles a lunar landscape.There are vast craters and highly acidic, turquoise lakes.Indonesian environmental group Walhi says the island is now risky for people to live on.The group has also been campaigning to stop mining at sea.Activist Jessix Amundian:"It's been 20 years that people have been doing illegal mining activity on land or sea. This has caused conflicts in society, especially with the fishermen. Also, more importantly, on the environmental impact, mining sites along the coast have caused damage to mangroves."In a statement, Timah said it communicates with fishing communities to improve their catch. It says it has built artificial reefs to help restock the sea in line with regulations.Authorities have cracked down on the tin industry from time to time, particularly illegal mining.But for these unlicensed miners on the island of Bangka, the lure of rising tin prices is too good an incentive to pass by.

  • Israel approves nationalist flag march through Jerusalem’s Old City

    The march had originally been scheduled to go ahead in May

  • Census releases guidelines for controversial privacy tool

    After three years of fierce debates, conflicting academic papers and a lawsuit, the U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday announced guidelines for how a controversial statistical method will be applied to the numbers used for drawing congressional and legislative districts. The method is meant to protect the privacy of people who participated in the 2020 census, though critics have claimed it favors confidentiality at the expense of accurate numbers. The privacy method adds controlled “noise,” or intentional errors, to the data to obscure the identity of any given participant in the 2020 census while still providing statistically valid information.

  • 4 Things Single Parents Actually Need from You

    During most of my first marriage, I believed the lie that if I were ever to become a single mother, it would negatively impact my children, or that it would be so difficult on me that I couldn’t handle it. For that reason, I forgave things that most people would never dream of forgiving. But […]

  • Twitter Superstar Yashar Ali Got Evicted by Kathy Griffin, LA Mag Reports

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/TwitterA new in-depth magazine investigation reveals how one of the most high-profile entertainment and media journalists formed troubled relationships with wealthy and influential figures who later sued him and said he “wasn’t the person” they thought he was.On Wednesday, Los Angeles magazine published a lengthy profile of Yashar Ali, the journalist, social-media personality, and former political operative known for both his eccentric, seemingly ever-presen

  • With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia. The trip represents a test of the Democratic president's ability to manage and repair relationships with major allies who grew disenchanted with then-President Donald Trump's trade tariffs and withdrawal from international treaties. Speaking to reporters on the tarmac as he left for Europe, Biden said his goals were "strengthening the alliance, making it clear to Putin and to China that Europe and the United States are tight."

  • Kamala Harris gets defensive during Lester Holt grilling about the border

    ‘I don’t understand the point you’re making’, Harris tells NBC News over questions about a border visit

  • Afghan government and Taliban negotiators meet in Doha to discuss peace

    Afghan government and Taliban negotiators met in Qatar's capital Doha this week to discuss the peace process, the first known meeting in weeks after negotiations largely stalled earlier this year. Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday that the heads of both teams, along with some of their negotiators, had met the previous day in Doha. "They discussed topics of the agenda, accelerating the Afghan negotiations process and reaching mutual understanding in this regard," he said.

  • How Matthew Rhys came in second only to Robert Downey Jr. in 'Perry Mason'

    The actor takes his Perry Mason from shaggy private investigator to ad-hoc law student to fledgling attorney in HBO reboot.