Federal appeals court denies former Canton man's appeal of triple murder conviction

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has denied another appeal from a former Canton man convicted of a triple homicide in 1994.

Kevin Keith and two family members were indicted on charges of trafficking cocaine in January 1994 in Bucyrus, where he was living at the time, based on information provided by a police informant.

On the night of Feb. 14 of that year, six of the informant's relatives were shot, killing three, including a child. One survivor identified Keith as his attacker. Two children who survived the shooting gave police conflicting names for the shooter, though in the years hence have identified Keith as the perpetrator. Eyewitnesses outside of the apartment also gave conflicting information.

An Ohio jury convicted Keith of triple homicide and sentenced him to death. Former Gov. Ted Strickland later commuted his sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole, largely through the efforts of his brother, Charles, an anti-death penalty activist.

Keith has since filed four federal habeas petitions. Three of them, including the most recent, argued that the prosecution failed to turn over exculpatory evidence before trial. The federal statute bars consideration of these claims unless Keith can show that no reasonable juror today would convict him in light of the“evidence as a whole.”

The Sixth Circuit ruled that Keith cannot make that showing and affirmed his convictions.

Keith has maintained his innocence, claiming that he was at a relative's house in an adjoining town when the shooting occurred. No forensic evidence has ever linked him to the crime.

The case has been the subject of a documentary and several true-crime TV shows. Earlier this year, reality TV star Kim Kardashian produced a podcast, "The System" to re-examine the case.

