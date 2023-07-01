Federal appeals court will hear Crawford appeal

Jun. 30—NEW ORLEANS — The federal Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday announced it would hear oral arguments in the appeal of a Mississippi Death Row inmate.

A date for the oral arguments has not been set.

Charles Ray Crawford, 57, admitted he kidnapped, raped and killed a community college coed more than 30 years ago and was sentenced to death in 1994. The case being appealed to the federal appeals court is a separate rape conviction.

State prosecutors used the 1993 rape conviction as an aggravating factor in pressing for the death penalty during the sentencing phase of the capital murder case. Crawford has argued that a reversal of the rape conviction would give him the right to have the death sentence tossed and force a new sentencing hearing in a Mississippi circuit courtroom.

A federal appeals court three-judge panel denied Crawford's appeal May 19, affirming a lower court ruling. The entire court was not polled to see if it wanted to hear the appeal and a mandate was issued, closing the case.

Four days later, the court made the rare move to recall the mandate.

Thursday's order, signed by 15 judges, said a majority of the judges polled had voted to hear the appeal en banc, meaning all the circuit judges would be present for the oral arguments.

Crawford was convicted of capital murder in the 1993 death of 20-year-old Kristy Ray. A jury sentenced him to death in April 1994, but legal wranglings over the last three decades have kept him out of the death chamber at Parchman.

When the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal of the capital murder conviction and death sentence in 2014, then Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood petitioned the Mississippi Supreme Court to set an execution date.

The Mississippi Supreme Court refused to set a date, noting that Crawford was still appealing the rape conviction now before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

In April 1991, Crawford, then 25, drove his 17-year-old sister-in-law and another girl, 16, to an abandoned house in Tippah County. He raped the 17-year-old at gunpoint, then went outside and bludgeoned the other girl in the back of the head with a hammer. She survived.

Crawford was charged with rape, kidnapping and aggravated assault. He was released on bond pending the trial. He was later found guilty of the rape and assault and sentenced to a total of 66 years.

Just four days before that trial was supposed to start, then Crawford, then 26, abducted Ray from her home in Chalybeate on Jan. 29, 1993. He left a ransom note, then took her to a secluded barn in the woods where he raped and killed her. After his family found a similar ransom note in their house, they contacted law enforcement, fearing Crawford was committing another crime.

He was quickly arrested. He claimed he had blackouts and did not remember the rape or the killing, but later led authorities to Ray's body.

The capital murder trial began in April 1994 in Lafayette County. It was moved out of Tippah County to find a jury with little prior knowledge of the case. The jury deliberated for just an hour before returning the guilty verdict. During the sentencing phase, the jury was out about three hours before returning with the death sentence.

