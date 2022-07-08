Federal appeals court: Inman can be retried

Jul. 7—CINCINNATI, Ohio — A former state representative for Grand Traverse County can be retried on two federal charges stemming from vote-selling accusations, according to a federal appeals court decision.

Larry Inman, a Republican lawmaker who served in the state House of Representatives, wouldn't face double jeopardy even though a jury acquitted him of a third charge of lying to the FBI about texts that federal prosecutors say show him asking for campaign donations in exchange for a vote.

Inman repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and testified he remembered little about the text exchange with a Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights' legislative and political director in 2018, as previously reported. He testified that he was in the midst of a spiraling opioid painkiller addiction for which he later sought treatment.

Messages were left Thursday for Inman and Christopher Cooke, Inman's attorney.

Three U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals judges found that a rational jury could have agreed Inman didn't intentionally deceive FBI agents when he denied any memory of the text exchange. But that December 2019 verdict didn't necessarily determine whether his actions met the elements of the other two counts.

"Because the jury's acquittal on the false-statement charge did not decide any fact that necessarily precludes a verdict against Inman on the extortion and bribery-solicitation charges, we reverse the district court's dismissal of those two counts," Sixth Circuit Judge John Bush wrote.

Bush along with judges Alice Batchelder and Helene White reversed U.S. District Court Judge Robert Jonker's decision to dismiss the two counts, one of extortion and another of soliciting a bribe. While Jonker found in April 2021 that retrying Inman risked reopening an issue the not-guilty verdict already settled, the appeals court judges disagreed.

It's possible, for one, that the jury could have believed testimony from Inman, his doctor and office staff about memory and other issues caused by his opioid use and by drinking, Bush wrote. He also noted a remark by Christopher Cooke, Inman's attorney, that the lawmaker didn't recall the texts because they weren't important information to store for two months.

Story continues

If the jury agreed Inman forgot about the texts, that would remove a key element to convict him of knowingly making a false statement to the FBI, Bush wrote.

It's one of a few possibilities federal prosectors raised in appealing Jonker's dismissal.

The appeals court judge pointed out the three judges weren't determining why the jury decided the way it did, only that it's plausible they did so without settling any issue key to the other two charges.

"A rational jury could decide that Inman both attempted to solicit a bribe and extorted the MRCCM, regardless of the acquittal on the false statement charge — the dispositive issue before us," Bush wrote.

Sixth Circuit Court judges rejected Jonker's ruling that lying to the FBI was a missing "plus factor," or a required extra element that would push the texts from seeking campaign money to criminal vote-selling.

Public officials must go beyond asking for money and then taking an official act that benefits the donor, Bush wrote. Criminalizing that would infringe on their First Amendment rights, so there needs to be evidence of an agreement or attempt to make one linking the two.

"Here, to show this corrupt agreement, the United States did not need to produce evidence that Inman lied to the FBI," Bush wrote. "It needed to produce evidence that Inman extorted or attempted to solicit an agreement with MRCCM where Inman would vote in MRCCM's favor on the prevailing-wage law in exchange for payment."

A jury should decide at a future trial whether Inman's actions fit the charges or not, Bush wrote.

The charges stemmed from texts Inman sent to the union asking for money, stating he otherwise wouldn't have the support he needed to vote against overturning Michigan's prevailing wage law and risk potential blowback from party leadership.

Cooke previously told the Record-Eagle the texts were taken out of context, while Inman testified in court that he didn't recognize them as his own communications.

Recall efforts against Inman fell short and he served out his third and final term in 2020, as previously reported. Party mates in the House restored his good standing in December 2020 after booting him from the caucus and locking him out of his office following his indictment.