Federal appeals court in NY upholds right to criticize police. What that means

A federal appeals court decision last week solidified the public's right to criticize police officers, even using profanities, over their conduct in public.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which covers New York and portions of New England, said in a stinging opinion that a Buffalo police officer's negligence could not automatically shield him from public criticism.

In December 2016, the officer, Todd McAlister, was driving down a street in the dark without his headlights on. After nearly hitting a pair of women (the closeness of the close-call is in dispute), McAlister was called out by a passerby, who shouted, "turn your lights on, asshole," according to court documents.

McAlister, court records note, was annoyed by this comment. He turned his car into a parking lot and detained the man, who had not initially known he was shouting at a police vehicle, and issued him a citation for violating the city's noise ordinance.

50-a records in NY: 3 years after 50-a repeal, we're still fighting for police records

"It was a terrible, terrible exercise of police conduct and judgment," commented Bennett Gershman, a constitutional law professor at Pace University's Elisabeth Haub School of Law. "It was so clear that McAlister knew that what he was doing was wrong."

The man at the receiving end of the citation, R. Anthony Rupp III, later sued the police department, accusing McAlister of retaliating against him merely for criticizing his behavior, which he described as reckless.

"He provokes me after he's in the wrong, but he's so thin-skinned he can't admit that," Rupp, himself a civil rights attorney, said of McAlister in an interview with the USA Today Network New York. "He decided to exacerbate the situation and get into a confrontation, and then he doubled down on it and cited me in violation of my First Amendment rights."

Officer pleads guilty to $15K theft Former Elmsford officer pleads guilty over $15,000 theft at headquarters

What did the appeals court decision say?

The Second Circuit largely agreed, ruling that McAlister's annoyance at Rupp's comment would not rise to the level of a violation of the city's noise ordinance, especially because McAlister had acted with "complacent negligence," according to court papers. The court emphasized that Rupp did not need to know McAlister was a police officer as his vehicle was passing by in the dark, holding that criticizing poor driving from anyone, cop or otherwise, is a matter of public concern.

However, rather than declare Rupp the outright victor in his civil rights lawsuit, the circuit court sent the case back down to the district court for a jury trial.

In an interview, Rupp explained that he had no intention of suing the Buffalo Police Department after the incident, given that he was found not guilty of violating the law. But it was a combination of factors that led to his decision to bring a federal lawsuit against McAlister instead.

Rupp said that he filed a civilian complaint with the Buffalo Police Department about McAlister's conduct that day, and never received a response from the department. The department did not response to a request for comment from the USA Today Network New York.

The most important motivating factor in his decision to sue, Rupp said, was the death of Buffalo resident Wardel "Meech" Davis III just two months after the encounter with McAlister. Davis, an African American man, died while in the custody of McAlister and another officer present at the Rupp incident, Nicholas Parisi.

Then-New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman investigated the incident and concluded that the evidence surrounding Davis' death could not support criminal charges against the officers, largely because Davis suffered from an underlying medical condition, asthma.

However, McAlister and Parisi were the primary witnesses to the incident. There was no body-camera footage.

One day after the Second Circuit announced its decision, the Buffalo Police Department said it was promoting McAlister to chief of the E District, covering the northeast portion of the city.

Asher Stockler is a reporter for The Journal News and the USA Today Network New York. You can send him an email at astockler@lohud.com. Reach him securely: asher.stockler@protonmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Right to criticize police upheld by federal appeals court in NY