Federal appeals court overturns RI man's conviction for murdering teenager in 2011

A federal appeals court on Tuesday vacated the 2013 murder conviction of a Rhode Island man, finding that a prosecutor used race as a factor for excluding the only Black potential juror in the case.

In its decision, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals gave state prosecutors 90 days to retry Leron Porter or set him free.

During a jury selection process, lawyers for both the prosecution and the defense are allowed to strike a certain number of potential jurors from consideration – but their reasoning cannot be based on race.

“This is the rare case in which the prosecutor's explanation for his peremptory strike was not race-neutral on its face and, thus, violated” Porter’s rights, the court wrote in its decision.

“An explanation for a strike that assumes a prospective juror's bias in favor of a defendant because both are members of the same race is not race-neutral under clearly established Supreme Court precedent.” said the court.

Shooting death of Tiphany Tallo

In 2013 a jury convicted Porter, then 33, of the shooting death of 17-year-old Tiphany Tallo during a violent brawl two years earlier in a Providence churchyard.

Prosecutors said Porter and several relatives confronted Tallo’s sister after she had an argument with Porter’s sister over a man. Authorities said Porter, who had recently been released from federal prison on weapons charges, shot and killed Tallo when she tried to help her sister.

He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus 25 years.

Black potential juror excluded

On appeal Porter argued that the prosecutor had violated his rights when he referred to race in his explanation for excluding the only Black potential juror, identified as Juror 103, from sitting on his case.

During the jury selection process Juror 103 had expressed reservations about serving on the jury, telling the judge and the lawyers that he worried about possible retaliation.

He explained he worked as an attendant at Eleanor Slater Hospital, where some patients were from the state prison, following the high-profile case, and were likely to discover his service on the jury.

Juror 103 never referred to his race as a reason why he didn’t want to sit.

But the prosecutor did, when recalling in writing his reasons for omitting him.

The prosecutor wrote: “Essentially, what he was saying is that — and, again, this is the State's take — he's a member of the African-American community, the defendant ... is a member of the African-American community, he's the only one on the panel who is, and if he were to vote guilty there could be consequences to it.”

The state Supreme Court denied Porter’s appeal and the U.S. District Court let that decision stand, while noting the problem with the prosecutor’s written explanation.

“To the extent the state court interpreted the record differently, we consider that interpretation an "unreasonable ... determination of the facts," wrote Judge Bruce Selya for the appeals court.

“The prosecutor's reason for the strike did not mirror Juror 103's stated concerns. It purported to dig below the surface of what Juror 103 had articulated, supposedly unearthing a hidden layer of bias against finding the defendant guilty — notwithstanding Juror 103's explicit disclaimer of any such bias. And the prosecutor used race as his shovel to dig there.”

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: U.S. Court of Appeals overturns Leron Porter RI murder conviction