Appeals court revives FDA approval of abortion pill mifepristone, allows some restrictions to stand

WASHINGTON – A federal appeals court late Wednesday pressed pause on part of a lower court ruling that had suspended approval of mifepristone but allowed other parts of that decision to stand, potentially setting up a showdown at the Supreme Court.

The order from a divided three-judge panel in Louisiana allowed the Food and Drug Administration's 23-year-old approval of mifepristone to remain in effect but declined to stay a lower court's ruling that imposed significant restrictions on access to the drug.

In a controversial ruling last week, a federal judge in Texas suspended the FDA's approval of mifepristone. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, appointed by former President Donald Trump, paused his own decision for seven days to give the Biden administration time to file the appeal.

The question before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit was a technical one: Whether to continue that pause past Friday. But the answer had real-world consequences for the ability of Americans to access the drug.

Abortion pill: How the appeals court ruled on mifepristone

The appeals court paused the critical section of Kacsmaryk's ruling dealing with the original Clinton administration approval of mifepristone. That means the drug will remain available to Americans as the courts consider the merits of the case.

But it may be available on a much more limited basis. That's because the appeals court allowed to stand portions of Kacsmaryk's ruling that knocked down subsequent FDA actions that expanded access to the drug. For instance, in 2016 the FDA allowed non-doctors to prescribe the drug. In 2021, the agency permitted the drug to be dispensed through the mail.

The big question now is whether the Biden administration will appeal those portions of the ruling dealing with the restrictions to the Supreme Court. Neither the Justice Department nor the White House immediately responded to a request for comment.

What did the 5th Circuit judges write about the abortion bill?

Two of the appeals court judges were appointed by Trump. A third judge, appointed by President George W. Bush, would have temporarily paused all of the lower court's ruling.

The court ruled that the coalition of anti-abortion groups challenging the drug had standing to sue because "as a result of FDA’s failure to regulate this potent drug" the doctors who are members of the groups "have had to devote significant time and resources to caring for women experiencing mifepristone’s harmful effects."

The judges said the statute of limitations had run out on the group's challenge to the original approval. But it said that was not the case for the subsequent actions beginning in 2016 that expanded access to the drug. The court characterized the FDA as willingly ignoring the potential consequences of expanding access to mifepristone.

"This ostrich’s-head-in-the-sand approach is deeply troubling," the court wrote.

What is the potential impact of the mifepristone ruling?

A coalition of anti-abortion groups challenged mifepristone's approval, asserting in part that the FDA during the Clinton administration did not follow its own protocols. The case is the most significant dealing with abortion to work its way through the federal court system since the Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.

Medication abortion accounts for about half of all U.S. abortions. The availability of mifepristone has taken on added significance as some states have banned in-clinic abortions following the Supreme Court's decision in 2022.

In the U.S., mifepristone is typically taken with another drug called misoprostol. But misoprostol-only methods have been used globally for years and are largely considered to be safe and effective. Still, studies show that misoprostol-only methods are less effective than the two-step regimen.

A pro-abortion activist displays abortion pills as she counter-protests during an anti-abortion demonstration on March 25, 2023 in New York City.

The Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, one of the groups challenging the drug, told the appeals court that mifepristone does "not provide a 'therapeutic' benefit," as required by the FDA's regulations for fast-track approval. The group also asserts the FDA violated federal law by authorizing mifepristone to be sent through the mail.

Biden administration lawyers told the appeals court in its appeal Monday that the FDA has determined mifepristone is safe and effective to terminate early pregnancies in a decision that five presidential administrations upheld. Serious adverse effects are "exceedingly rare," as they are for common drugs such as ibuprofen, the FDA said.

