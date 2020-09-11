Federal appeals court rules against Florida felons, which means most can’t vote

A federal appeals court on Friday overturned a judge’s ruling that Floridians with felony convictions don’t have to pay all court fees and fines before voting, dealing a setback to advocates for 2018′s Amendment 4.

In a 6-4 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled that the plaintiffs did not prove a violation of the U.S. Constitution. The plaintiffs included more than a dozen people with felony convictions who accused Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers of imposing a “poll tax” by requiring them to pay off all court-ordered costs relating to their felony convictions before voting.

“Because the felons failed to prove a violation of the Constitution, we reverse the judgment of the district court and vacate the challenged portions of its injunction,” Judge William Pryor wrote for the majority.

Former Florida Supreme Court justices Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck sided with the majority.

The decision is expected to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. But it virtually guarantees that the estimated 800,000 people with felony convictions in Florida who owe fines, fees or restitution to victims will not be allowed to vote in the November election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.