Federal appeals court weighs release of Trump January 6 documents

The Hill

A federal judge is ordering the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release four redacted pages of the Mueller report that detail who the special counsel declined to charge in his probe into Trump campaign ties to Russia.The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit sided with BuzzFeed News in the case, directing a lower court to force the DOJ to unredact the pages, revealing both the names of high-level Trump campaign aides - a group expected to...