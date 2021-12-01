Federal appeals court weighs release of Trump January 6 documents

Former President Trump is attempting to block the release of his call records and handwritten notes from January 6 to the House committee investigating the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. An appeals court appeared wary of the lawsuit on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows agreed to cooperate with the congressional probe. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins CBSN with the details from Capitol Hill.

