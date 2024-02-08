Federal appeals panel didn't rule on lawsuit filed by yeshiva against Clarkstown

NANUET - A December Journal News/lohud article incorrectly characterized a federal appeals panel decision in a yeshiva's lawsuit against CUPON of Great Nanuet and the town of Clarkstown.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals didn't make a finding of fact in the lawsuit filed by the yeshiva, Ateres Bais Yaakov. The panel found that the yeshiva had the legal standing to file the lawsuit and a judge or jury should hear any evidence in the case.

The panel sent the case back to the district court judge.

The December article incorrectly reported that the court had found that CUPON of Greater Nanuet and Clarkstown discriminated against the yeshiva, which had been looking to open a school at a closed church.

CUPON of Greater Nanuet Attorney Steven Mogel said in a recent statement that the article was inaccurate on the issue of the panel's ruling.

"Simply put, the lower court found that Ateres Bais Yaakov did not have standing, and the Second Circuit reversed that decision," Mogel said. "Neither court has even begun to look at the facts in this case, let alone made a determination that anyone discriminated against anyone else."

The three-judge appeals panel overruled U.S. District Court Judge Nelson Roman's decision in July 2022 that the academy's claims of religious discrimination and civil rights violations were premature under the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Person's Act, known as RLUIPA.

Roman ruled in his 41-page decision that town officials did not conspire with CUPON-Nanuet to block Ateres from buying the three-plus acre property. Roman found any discrimination claims were speculative.

The Ateres lawsuit made an issue of a Nanuet-CUPON public hearing on the school proposal attended by some town officials. They claimed the residents' complaints about overcrowding, parking, and traffic were a pretext for opposing an Orthodox Jewish girl's school from moving into the neighborhood.

"CUPON Inc. and CUPON of Greater Nanuet deny that they discriminated against anyone, and they certainly had no ability to prevent Ateres Bais Yaakov from purchasing the Grace Baptist Church property on Demarest Avenue," Mogel said.

Mogel said CUPON Inc. and CUPON of Greater Nanuet are community groups whose members exercised their First Amendment right to speak up about a matter of public concern and who have explicitly and repeatedly rejected any discriminatory motives.

Ateres tried in 2018 to purchase the 30,000-square-foot former church building for nearly $5 million. The building had 50 classrooms. The 150-year-old church went on the market for $5.9 million in late 2017 as its shrinking congregation sought a smaller home.

"My clients are only concerned with the use of the property and how that use might negatively impact the environment, not who would be using it," he said.

