Federal appeals panel finds Clarkstown, CUPON Nanuet discriminated against Orthodox school

NANUET − A federal appeals panel has found Clarkstown officials conspired with a citizens group to block an Orthodox Jewish school's plans to purchase a church property and get town approval for a school for girls.

A U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit panel released a decision Friday that sided with the claims of Ateres Bais Yaakov Academy of Rockland that Clarkstown officials violated the congregation's constitutional rights and religious liberties.

The academy wanted to buy the Grace Baptist Church property on Demarest Avenue and build a K-12 school for 450 girls. Opposition came from Nanuet residents who formed a unit of Citizens United to Protect Our Neighborhoods, known as CUPON of Greater Nanuet.

The academy argued in court papers that Clarkstown officials like Supervisor George Hoehmann and land-use boards, along with CUPON-Nanuet, worked to block the sale of the Grace Baptist Church property and the development of an Orthodox Jewish school.

A three-judge appeals panel overruled U.S. District Court Judge Nelson Roman's decision in July 2022 that the academy's claims of religious discrimination and civil rights violations were premature under the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Person's Act, known as RLUIPA.

Roman ruled in his 41-page decision that town officials did not conspire with CUPON-Nanuet to block Ateres from buying the three-plus acre property. He found any discrimination claims were speculative since the land-use decision process had not been completed.

Ateres appealed to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

The appeals panel found the town and CUPON "manipulated an ostensibly neutral building permit application and zoning approval process. We reverse the judgment of the district court and remand for further proceedings consistent with this opinion."

The actions of the town and CUPON caused Ateres to lose the contract to purchase the building. the panel ruled.

The panel sent the case back to the district court. Clarkstown can appeal the panel's decision to the full circuit court before seeking to appear before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Lawsuit contends town did not want Orthodox school

The Ateres lawsuit made an issue of a Nanuet-CUPON public hearing on the school proposal attended by some town officials. They claimed the residents' complaints about overcrowding, parking, and traffic were a pretext for opposing an Orthodox Jewish girls school from moving into the neighborhood.

Ateres officials argued that a Clarkstown building inspector and the town's Zoning Board of Appeals prevented them from meeting the land use requirements in a timely fashion and CUPON-Nanuet interfered in their ability to get a loan from the Rockland Economic Assistance Corp.

A CUPON official argued at the time that Ateres officials falsely blamed the town and CUPON when they could not secure a loan to purchase the property after Grace Baptist Church agreed to postpone the closing several times.

Hoehmann didn't respond to a call for comment Friday about the appeals court decision. Clarkstown Town Attorney Craig Johns declined to discuss the decision, referring questions to the town's counsel, John Flannery of the White Plains law firm of Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker. Flannery did not respond to a call for comment on Friday.

When Roman dismissed Ateres's lawsuit in July 2022, Hoehmann said the town didn't interfere with Ateres in any way.

“The judge was very clear the town did nothing wrong in this matter," Hoehmann said. "Ateres didn’t have standing and proof to support its accusations.”

Ateres claims discrimination was clear

Ateres tried in 2018 to purchase the 30,000-square-foot former church building for nearly $5 million. The building had 50 classrooms. The 150-year-old church went on the market for $5.9 million in late 2017 as its shrinking congregation sought a smaller home.

"This case is unfortunately one of many instances where a municipality abuses its powers to try to keep religious minorities from moving in or practicing their religion freely," Ateres attorney Yehudah Buchweitz said Friday in a statement.

Buchweitz, an attorney with Weil, Gotshal & Manges in Manhattan, said the case is the "latest in a decades-long battle against antisemitism, in particular with respect to Orthodox Jews."

"This is America and people should be permitted to live, worship, and go to school wherever they choose, regardless of their religious affiliation," Buchweitz said.

The town's decision to buy the church property after the initial federal court ruling "laid bare the Town’s disingenuous intentions all along," according to Ateres court documents. The town spoke of the possibility of senior housing and parking for the Nanuet school district on the property.

Ateres then filed a $10 million religious discrimination lawsuit, accusing Clarkstown, Hoehmann, and Nanuet's CUPON of conspiring to block the school from buying the property.

The lawsuit cited violations of RLUIPA, the U.S. Constitution's First and 14th amendments, and the New York Constitution. RLUIPA aims to protect religious organizations from land-use regulations that place a "substantial burden" on their rights.

After the town denied Ateres' building permit application, the Zoning Board of Appeals refused to hear the academy's case for a permit. Ateres Rabbi Aaron Fink then faced a funding problem and became ill. His purchase contract fell through when he couldn't close the deal in time.

Ateres' struggles before eyeing church property

Before trying to buy Grace Baptist Church property, Fink operated the school at several locations in Ramapo. Fink's school in Airmont was forced to move when the property was bought by the United Talmudical Academy, a Satmar Hasidic Jewish school system.

Ateres operated out of classroom trailers on Summit Park Road in New Hempstead in 2017, amid the construction of a school building.

Rockland County government officials shut down Ateres because the trailer school operated without being hooked into the public water system and the electrical grid.

Ateras had hooked a garden hose into a neighbor's house for water for drinking and toilets and later used a water tank. An electrical extension cord was hooked into the same neighbor's house for power.

Fink also had a makeshift fire hydrant installed that didn't meet regulations and failed when tested. The Ramapo Building Department and a state monitor had given the go-ahead for the hydrant.

The school racked up more than $1 million in debt owed to contractors installing infrastructure at the Summit Park Road site, according to Fink.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

