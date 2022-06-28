Federal authorities accuse man of producing child sex abuse material

Jun. 28—ASHLAND — A grand jury sitting in Covington has issued an indictment against a 30-year-old man accused of producing child sex abuse material in Rowan County.

According to the indictment, Jonathan Davenport, of Morehead, "employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced" at least four minors to produce child sexual abuse materials that were later distributed for consumption.

The conduct occurred between 2020 and 2021, according to the indictment. Additionally, he is accused of distributing child sexual abuse material in the Lexington metropolitan area.

Davenport was initially charged in May 2021 following an investigation by Kentucky State Police, according a news release.

Davenport was apprehended June 24 and booked at the Boyd County Detention Center.

For the production counts, he faces between 15 and 30 years in prison, while the distribution count carries with it between five and 20 years in prison.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com