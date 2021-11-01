Federal authorities announce sweeping conspiracy case against Chicago street gang involving 19 murders

Annie Sweeney, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read

Federal authorities announced sweeping conspiracy charges Monday against members of a West Side street gang faction believed to have been responsible for nearly 20 murders going back two decades.

The charges outlined in a 43-page indictment allege that members of the “Wicked Town” faction of the Traveling Vice Lords engaged in 19 murders, 19 attempted murders, as well as several armed robberies and assaults dating back to at least July 2000, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney John Lausch.

The Wicked Town members also used threats and intimidation to prevent cooperation with law enforcement and took to social media to promote the enterprise, the statement said.

“Wicked Town members regularly promoted their violent enterprise on social media, posting comments, photos and videos to proclaim membership in the gang, taunt rival gang members and boast about murders and other acts of violence,” it reads.

The charges mark the latest in a growing list of conspiracy cases brought by federal authorities who have used racketeering statutes to hold Chicago’s street gangs accountable for gun violence. Over the past two years, homicides in the city have spiked to alarming highs, as the entire country has faced an uptick in gun violence.

Labar “Bro Man” Spann, the reputed leader of another West Side gang, the Four Corner Hustlers, faces his own racketeering trial now in Chicago’s federal court. Authorities allege Spann oversaw a similarly violent enterprise that resulted in murders and robberies that terrorized Chicago neighborhoods.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

