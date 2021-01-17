Federal authorities arrest the mother of Tennessee man who was pictured holding plastic restraints during Capitol riots

Taylor Ardrey
zip tie capitol
Protesters enter the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • The mother of the man who was pictured with plastic zip-tie restraints during the Capitol riots was arrested and charged by the FBI.

  • Lis Eisenhart was arrested in Nashville on Saturday. Her son Eric Gavelek Munchel was charged last Sunday.

  • According to an affidavit, footage from the riot revealed that both Eisenhart and Munchel appeared to be "holding flex cuffs in each of their hands" while following a violent mob who were chasing two Capitol police officers during the siege.

The FBI arrested the mother of the man who was captured on camera holding plastic zip-tie restraints during the deadly insurrection earlier this month.

Lisa Eisenhart was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday and is facing charges for violent entry or disorderly conduct, conspiracy, civil disorders, and entering a restricted building or grounds, according to a United States District Court for the District Columbia criminal complaint.

Eisenhart is alleged to have driven with her son, Eric Gavelek Munchel, from Nashville to Washington, D.C to participate in the January 6 riot, Business Insider's Kelly McLaughlin reported on Monday.

"Specifically, on or about January 6, 2021, Eisenhart and her son, Eric Munchel, traveled to Washington, D.C., and agreed to enter the U.S. Capitol, without lawful authority, at the time when a joint session of Congress was certifying the November 2020 presidential election," an affidavit in support of criminal complaint stated.

"As the Congress was engaged in the official business of certifying the electoral college vote, Eisenhart and Munchel knowingly and willfully joined a mob of individuals to forcibly enter the U.S. Capitol with the intent to cause a civil disturbance designed to impede, disrupt, and disturb the orderly conduct of business by the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate."

Munchel was charged last Sunday with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

As of Saturday, Eisenhart and Munchel are two of the more than 120 arrests made to those in connection with the coup attempt so far.

According to the affidavit, both Eisenhart and Munchel were caught on video at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in DC and pictured on Capitol grounds the same day as the riot. In addition, the affidavit states that footage shows that the duo was "holding flex cuffs in each of their hand" while following a violent mob group chasing two Capitol Police officers. They were also captured entering and inside the Senate chambers, the affidavit said.

