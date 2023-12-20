Federal authorities arrest Westminster man, 18, who allegedly tried to join ISIS

TechCrunch

ShareChat is in final stages of deliberations to secure about $50 million in new funding that trims the startup's valuation to below $1.5 billion, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Existing backers including Temasek and Tencent are among the investors in advanced stages of talks to invest in the new round, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. ShareChat has had discussions with several potential new investors this year, but many have balked at the opportunity due to ShareChat's high valuation expectations relative to their currently low revenue, according to one of the new investors the startup engaged with.