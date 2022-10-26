Federal authorities will investigate active shooter threat at Windham High

Oct. 25—WILLIMANTIC — Federal authorities are expected to initiate an investigation into an active shooter threat at Windham High School and similar threats at other schools throughout the state on Friday.

The active shooter threat at Windham High School, which was received via telephone, caused Windham High School to go into lockdown.

Willimantic Police ordered other schools in the district to undergo a shelter in place.

Eastern Connecticut State University, which is by the high school, was also under a "shelter in place." Willimantic Police Sgt. Josh Clark said Monday that no arrests have been made in connection with the incident and it is an "active and ongoing investigation."

He said there hasn't been any "concrete" information as to where the threat originated.

Clark said Willimantic Police believe the threat was made by the same individual who made a firearms threat about Windham High School on social media on Sept. 21.

He said both of those threats were "bogus" and police didn't find weapons in either of them. However, Clark said police took the threats "very seriously," as they always do, noting that the incidents " disrupted" the classrooms.

Clark said no arrests have been made in connection with the incident in September.

In both situations, students were placed into lockdown before being dismissed early from school. Clark said due to the "magnitude" of the situation, which involved similar threats at many schools throughout the state, the FBI may be involved.

He said state authorities may also be involved.

Windham Superintendent of Schools Tracy Youngberg reflected on the situation in a notice to parents Friday.

"I want to give a shout-out to Windham High School students and staff for the amazing way they handled another very stressful situation," she wrote. " The police complimented all of you for clearly following the safety protocols. Nice job, Windham High."

Youngberg asked families who did not receive the alert about the situation to contact their child's school to make sure they have the most updated contact information.

"In situations like this, we can not make phone calls until after we are certain all students and staff are safe," she said. "Thank you for your continued patience as the school system works through these disruptive and frightening situations. We continue to hold student safety as our top priority."

Willimantic Police received the threat at 10:50 a.m.

Parents were notified about the lockdown at Windham High School at 11:10 a.m. on Friday.

Members of the Willimantic Police special operations group and other Willimantic officers responded to the scene

