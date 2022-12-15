Federal authorities say ‘large amounts’ of narcotics were found in a Hartford apartment. The five drug-trafficking suspects pleaded not guilty.

Five men pleaded not guilty to fentanyl trafficking charges imposed after police conducted a search and seizure warrant at a Hartford apartment in November and allegedly found “large amounts” of narcotics, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The five men appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Farrish in Hartford on Tuesday. The five were indicted by a grand jury on Nov. 30, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

The DEA’s Hartford Task Force was investigating a Hartford-based drug-trafficking ring that was allegedly involved in the distribution of “large amounts” of fentanyl and other narcotics, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. The organization was also allegedly involved in the transportation and laundering of cash from suspected drug trafficking activity, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Addely Rosario-Ramirez, 24, of the Dominican Republic allegedly provided more than $56,000 in suspected narcotics proceeds to an undercover officer in April 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Investigators coordinated a motor vehicle stop for Rosario-Ramirez’ minivan in January 2022 and reportedly seized $92,000 from a hidden compartment in the van. Luis Elvis Hernandez-Rivas, 42, of the Dominican Republic, was a passenger in the car at the time, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a Hartford apartment complex on Putnam Heights on Nov. 16 and allegedly seized more than one kilogram of fentanyl, items used to process and package narcotics and a loaded semi-automatic .40 caliber handgun, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Police arrested four men who were at the apartment on Nov. 16, including Rosario-Ramirez, Hernandez-Rivas, Hugo Ivan Ramirez-Bellozo, 32, of Mexico and Mario Pascual-Aquino, 42, of Torrington. Police later arrested Juan Gonzalez-Reyes, 32, of Hartford who showed up at the apartment during the search and allegedly had fentanyl on him, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

All five men are charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. The offense carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Rosario-Ramirez, Hernandez-Rivas, Ramirez-Bellozo and Pascual-Aquino also are charged with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, which also carries a term of 10 years to life in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Gonzalez-Reyes also is charged with possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. This charge carries a term of five to 40 years in prison.

Rosario-Ramirez, Hernandez-Rivas, Ramirez-Bellozo are currently in custody, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Pascual-Aquino and Gonzalez-Reyes were released on $100,000 bonds.