Federal background checks on cannabis applicants stymie lawmakers, agencies

Jan. 3—Nearly two years after the Legislature approved the legal production, use and sale of cannabis in New Mexico, lawmakers are grappling with an unforeseen problem.

The FBI is not authorizing national criminal background checks on licensed cannabis operators as required by the state's Cannabis Regulation Act, signed into law in April 2021. And while it's not yet clear if that is causing serious problems within the industry — the state Department of Public Safety is conducting background checks on New Mexico applicants — an Albuquerque lawmaker wants to provide some cleanup language in state law so federal checks can begin, particularly on out-of-state applicants.

Sen. Katy Duhigg, D-Albuquerque, said she and other cannabis advocates are asking the Federal Bureau of Investigation to provide guidance on how best to get approval for the state Regulation and Licensing Department, which oversees the cannabis industry, to conduct national background checks.

"We have submitted proposed language to FBI lawyers, and we are hoping and praying we get some response," she said. "That's kind of all we can do. We can't force them to do the checks. We're doing our best to work with them and adjust our language however they want it. They just need to tell us."

Otherwise, Duhigg and Rep. Tara Lujan, D-Santa Fe, said the state cannot fully vet out-of-state applicants who want to start marijuana businesses here.

The inability to determine whether out-of-state applicants have criminal records puts "the industry at risk" said Lujan, who unsuccessfully introduced a bill to address the issue in the 2023 legislative session.

"We cannot get a full, comprehensive national background check on those applicants," Lujan said.

Duhigg said if lawmakers do not hear from the FBI on how to best approach the problem by the time the session begins on Jan. 16, it's unlikely they will push for any changes this year. But she added she does not want any changes that would do away with the requirement to obtain a federal background check.

"We want to strive toward achieving that federal background check," Duhigg said. "Even if we can't get this language right this year, maybe before next year the FBI will respond so we can come back and amend the language then."

A spokeswoman for the FBI said she was unable to respond to written questions until Thursday.

Background checks in the marijuana industry screen people convicted of felony offenses, such as fraud, embezzlement and trafficking controlled substances — or using a minor in trafficking.

The state said it has been working since 2021 to get clarification on how to best get FBI approval to conduct background checks.

Andrea Brown, spokeswoman for the state Regulation and Licensing Department, wrote in an email her agency's attorney first reached out to the FBI that year requesting "language clarification." The effort was unsuccessful, she said in a follow-up interview.

She said the department's Cannabis Control Division "also reached out to the [state] Department of Public Safety before the holidays for language input and to request that they [DPS] send it to the FBI for review."

The issue of ensuring proper criminal background checks are being conducted in the industry also came up during the 2023 legislative session when Lujan and Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, introduced a bill to address the problem.

However, the head of one of the state's largest cannabis retailers said the background check issue has not resulted in major problems for the industry.

"It hasn't added up to any more problems unless we have somebody who used a minor to distribute or they embezzled or committed fraud. ... It's not a nightmarish situation," said Duke Rodriguez, president and CEO of New Mexico Top Organics-Ultra Health.

Herman Lovato, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, said each state agency must ensure any legislative language created to obtain permission to run national criminal background checks adheres to federal law.

Those agencies that get authorization may then "have access to federal criminal justice information" and run their own background checks, he said.

He said it is possible some state agencies, like the Children, Youth and Families Department, may get approval to conduct federal background checks while others might not. Any agency that does not receive the FBI's approval — including the Regulation and Licensing Department — cannot go through another state agency to try to conduct national background checks, he said.

He said he could not say whether the fact that cannabis is still illegal on the federal level is playing a role in the situation.

To date, New Mexico has approved about 1,600 recreational cannabis licenses, Brown said. But it's possible more state criminal background checks have been run, because some of those businesses may have several owners or oversee several facilities.