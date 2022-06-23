FDA bans sale, marketing of Juul vaping and e-cigarettes amid rise in youth vaping
The Food and Drug Administration has reviewed applications from Juul and hundreds of other vaping companies amid calls to crack down on youth vaping.
The Wall Street Journal reports an announcement could come as early as this week for Juul, which has been criticized for marketing nicotine-filled vape products to teens with fruity and sweet flavors.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reportedly is posed to ban JUUL products, as agency weighs criticisms that JUUL targets minors, against company claims it helps smokers quit.
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the Food and Drug Administration is about to order Juul to stop selling its e-cigarettes. Officials began investigating Juul for targeting teens as underage vaping skyrocketed. Nikki Battiste shares more.
The Wall Street Journal reported the FDA plans to order all Juul products off store shelves, one of the most popular e-cigarette makers in the United States.
