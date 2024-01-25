Federal case accuses man of threatening employee of Congressman Rogers

Jan. 25—An indictment from a federal grand jury accuses a man of threatening an employee of Congressman Hal Rogers.

The indictment, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in London, charges Rodney B. Watson with Threats to a Federal Officer for an incident that occurred "on or about September 29, 2023 in Pulaski County."

The document states that Watson "did threaten to assault and murder Carlos Cameron, District Director of Congressman Hal Rogers, with intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with Carlos Cameron while he was engaged in the performance of his official duties."

No further details of the case were available as of presstime Thursday.

Court documents do not list an address for Watson, but show that an arrest warrant has been issued for him.

Cameron was named Rogers' district director in June of 2020. A press release at the time stated that Cameron is a life-long resident of Jackson County and had been on Rogers' staff since 2014.

