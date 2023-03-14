Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says interest rates may rise higher than anticipated
Federal Chair Jerome Powell told the Senate that the central bank will likely continue to raise interest rates amid surges in job growth and inflation.
Units of Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a command post, two clusters of Russian military manpower and an ammunition storage point on Sunday. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 12 March Quote: "Throughout the day, the aircraft of the Defence forces carried out a strike on an anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy, as well as six strikes on clusters of its military manpower and equipment.
The singer, who is known for her sexy red carpet choices, attended the afterparty with husband Russell Wilson
Twitter had a lot of feelings about Curtis winning over Bassett — and they weren’t positive.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine a "territorial dispute" and said it's not of "vital national interest" to US.
The Jets are reportedly on the brink of landing a future Hall of Fame quarterback.
"Happy to keep the glamour going but first things first," Hayek captioned her playful Instagram post on Sunday
Soon after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, star receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram with a strange message.
Kate Middleton's peplum suit and significant jewelry choices were the epitome of modern royal elegance as she marked Commonwealth Day
“Black women are regularly overworked, underpaid, devalued, disrespected & ignored. Tonight that pain was palpable.”View Entire Post ›
Trey Lyles and Brook Lopez were ejected late in the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at Golden 1 Center.
Going into the United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, things were already tenuous for Hendrick Motorsports as the stock car racing juggernaut did its best to prepare for the event, knowing golden boy Chase Elliott would still be sidelined as he continues to recover from a snowboarding accident. For the team, ensuring Elliott’s fill-in replacement, Xfinity Series regular Jordan Berry, was ready to pilot the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro had to have been the focal point. They didn’t need to hit a home
And she clapped back at haters that won't stop criticizing her style.
“Consumers need to separate falling stock prices and volatile trading from their actual deposits in the bank,” explained Mark Neuman, financial advisor and CIO of Constrained Capital.
Plate umpire Reggie Drummer has been suspended indefinitely by the Southland Conference following the Friday game
Denny Hamlin said Monday that he made intentional late-race contact with rival Ross Chastain during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event, saying that he felt the timing was right for a measure of revenge at Phoenix Raceway. “It wasn’t a mistake,” Hamlin said. “I let the wheel go, and I said, ‘He’s coming with me.’ ” […]
A Japanese woman at the center of a disturbing video that shows her being nonconsensually groped by a group of males in New Delhi, India, has spoken out after the terrifying encounter. The incident reportedly occurred during last week’s Holi festivities in the neighborhood of Paharganj, a popular spot among tourists. As seen in the viral video, multiple males surrounded and touched the victim, smeared her face with colored material, cracked an egg on her head and shoved her repeatedly among themselves.
King Charles was gifted a present with a sentimental connection to his late mother
John Travolta was choked up as he introduced the Oscars' In Memoriam segment Sunday night, but many big Hollywood names were omitted at the 95th Academy Awards.
See a new look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker 2
"Lady Gaga was once again like, 'I will only perform at the Oscars if it is filmed in the most uncomfortably intimate way possible,' and I love that about her."